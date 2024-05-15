Manchester United vs Newcastle LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more tonight
Both clubs are hoping to secure European qualification for the 2024/25 season
Manchester United host Newcastle in what should be a thrilling Premier League clash at Old Trafford this evening. Fresh off the back of a 1-0 loss to Arsenal Erik ten Hag’s player need to improve and show they are worthy of a spot in the squad ahead of an expected exodus in the summer.
United are still hoping to end their season by securing a place in European competition next year. They are battling with Chelsea and Newcastle for the final two spots and have to beat the Magpies this evening or else they will fail. The Red Devils are eighth in the table three points behind both of their rivals and have a shocking -4 goal difference.
Newcastle, meanwhile, can ensure they at least have a place in the Europa Conference League next season if they win at Old Trafford. They have a vastly superior goal difference to both Chelsea and United meaning three points would put them out of reach heading into the final match of the season.
Follow all the action below plus get the latest odds and tips right here:
Martinez to return for Man Utd?
Erik ten Hag also suggested that fellow defender Lisandro Martinez could play a part in this evening’s match though that will likely come from the bench,
The World Cup winner’s return to training has provided a boost for the team ahead of a crucial FA Cup final versus Man City but the manager is ensuring the centre-back is not rushed back into action.
“We have to see a final training [session] this afternoon,” Ten Hag told club media on Tuesday, “But we think Licha Martinez, after a long period, he will be available.
“Not to start but coming from the bench. Hopefully, we can bring him in and that would be the next step.
“And that is very important for us, that players return, especially in the defending line because, you know, we are short of players available.”
Varane to miss Newcastle match
Raphael Varane is leaving Manchester United in the summer with the club deciding not to renew his contract. He will also miss out on an Old Trafford farewell as injury is preventing him from playing in the final home game of the season against Newcastle tonight.
No doubt, Varane will say goodbye to the supporter from the sidelines ahead of a possible return to action at Brighon on Sunday.
United boss Erik ten Hag said: “We plan [for] him definitely for the last games. Not tomorrow, but we hope for Sunday and then, of course, for the last game [The FA Cup final].”
Raphael Varane to leave Manchester United at end of season
Raphael Varane has announced he will leave Manchester United at the end of the season.
The 31-year-old centre-back made a big-money switch to the Old Trafford outfit in 2021 after a medal-laden decade at Real Madrid.
Injuries have restricted Varane to 93 appearances in his three seasons at United, who the defender will be leaving upon the expiry of his contract this summer.
Man Utd vs Newcastle prediction
With Manchester United in a bad run of form and Newcastle finding their stride again this should be an easy game to pick a result for, in theory.
It is also United’s final home match of the season and they should be boosted by the returns of some of their key personnel such as Lisandro Martinez and Bruno Fernandes. Couple that with a need to finish higher than eighth (their current position) and United may prove to be a stubborn force this evening.
Newcastle are in great form in front of goal though and United tend to slip away in matches when their opponents score. This one could turn out to be honours even.
Manchester United 1-1 Newcastle.
Predicted line-ups and latest odds
Here’s how we think the two teams will line-up this evening:
Manchester United XI: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Evans, Martinez, Dalot; Casemiro, Mainoo; Amad, Fernandes, Garnacho; Hojlund.
Newcastle XI: Dubravka; Trippier, Krafth, Burn, Hall; Anderson, Guimaraes, Longstaff; Almiron, Isak, Gordon.
And here are the latest odds for the match with Newcastle, ever so slightly, the favourites:
Manchester United win 7/4
Draw 3/1
Newcastle win 13/10
Man Utd vs Newcastle early team news
Lisandro Martinez is set to return to the Manchester United squad in a much-needed boost to Erik ten Hag’s defensive options. Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes will be assessed after missing the defeat against Arsenal, with Willy Kambwala also a doubt.
Both Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson missed Newcastle training ahead of the Manchester United game, potentially leaving Eddie Howe with problems up front.
Howe suggested that Isak could yet be available if his illness eases, and Fabian Schar is moving closer to a return from a hamstring issue.
How to watch Man Utd vs Newcastle
Manchester United vs Newcastle is due to kick-off at 8pm BST on Wednesday 15 May at Old Trafford.
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage on the channels from 7pm. Subscribers can stream the action via Sky Go.
If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
Good afternoon!
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Premier League action as Manchester United host Newcastle.
Erik ten Hag’s men have an outside chance of finishing inside the top seven and clinching a place in Europe next season but they will need to defeat the Magpies tonight. The Red Devils are currently eighth and are three points behind Eddie Howe’s team who also hold a far superior goal difference.
Even if United win this evening they are dependent on other results going their way but they will at least take the race for European qualification down to the last weekend of the season. Ten Hag’s position may depend on getting this task done but first he needs to orchestrate a win against a solid Newcastle side.
We’ll have all the team news, line-ups and updates throughout the afternoon so stick with us as we build up to kick off at 8pm.
