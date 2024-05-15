✕ Close ten hag on injuries and Utd 0-1 Arsenal defeat

Manchester United host Newcastle in what should be a thrilling Premier League clash at Old Trafford this evening. Fresh off the back of a 1-0 loss to Arsenal Erik ten Hag’s player need to improve and show they are worthy of a spot in the squad ahead of an expected exodus in the summer.

United are still hoping to end their season by securing a place in European competition next year. They are battling with Chelsea and Newcastle for the final two spots and have to beat the Magpies this evening or else they will fail. The Red Devils are eighth in the table three points behind both of their rivals and have a shocking -4 goal difference.

Newcastle, meanwhile, can ensure they at least have a place in the Europa Conference League next season if they win at Old Trafford. They have a vastly superior goal difference to both Chelsea and United meaning three points would put them out of reach heading into the final match of the season.

