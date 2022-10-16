Jump to content

Liveupdated1665923405

Manchester United vs Newcastle United LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more

Follow all the action from Old Trafford

Sports Staff
Sunday 16 October 2022 13:30
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Manchester United face Newcastle United in the Premier League today.

The Red Devils bounced back from their derby day drubbing by beating Everton last time out, with a victory today giving them the potential to move into the top four - depending on how Chelsea fare at the same time in their game against Aston Villa. Three points are far from assured though for Erik ten Hag’s side, as Newcastle come into the match unbeaten in four and just one point, and one place, below Man United in the table.

Injuries continue to hamper Eddie Howe’s options somewhat and Allan Saint-Maximin is again missing, as well as Alexander Isak, but with Bruno Guimaraes in great form and Callum Wilson back to fitness they remain an attacking threat. Newcastle have only lost once this season, but have drawn more than any other club.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1665923182

After not scoring in any of his first seven Premier League appearances against Newcastle, Man Utd’s Cristiano Ronaldo has netted seven in his last five against the Magpies.

16 October 2022 13:26
1665923141

Newcastle have conceded more Premier League goals against Manchester United than they have against any other opponent (113), while only against Arsenal (33) have they lost more often in the competition than vs the Red Devils (32).

16 October 2022 13:25
1665923122

Manchester United have lost just one of their last 37 home league games against Newcastle (W27 D9), a 1-0 loss in December 2013 under David Moyes.

16 October 2022 13:25
1665923036

16 October 2022 13:23
1665923021

Newcastle have made one change from the side that routed Brentford 5-1 at St. James' Park last matchday. Joelinton has replaced Willock.

16 October 2022 13:23
1665922861

United have made four changes from the side that beat Everton 2-1 at Goodison Park last matchday. Varane has replaced Lindelof, Fred has replaced Christian Eriksen, Sancho has replaced Rashford and Ronaldo has replaced Anthony Martial.

16 October 2022 13:21
1665922833

16 October 2022 13:20
1665922738

NEWCASTLE UNITED SUBS: Loris Karius, Jamaal Lascelles, Jamal Lewis, Matt Targett, Jonjo Shelvey, Ryan Fraser, Joseph Willock, Elliot Anderson, Chris Wood.

16 October 2022 13:18
1665922622

NEWCASTLE UNITED (4-3-3): Nick Pope; Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schar, Sven Botman, Dan Burn; Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton; Miguel Almiron, Callum Wilson, Jacob Murphy.

16 October 2022 13:17
1665922603

16 October 2022 13:16

