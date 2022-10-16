(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Manchester United face Newcastle United in the Premier League today.

The Red Devils bounced back from their derby day drubbing by beating Everton last time out, with a victory today giving them the potential to move into the top four - depending on how Chelsea fare at the same time in their game against Aston Villa. Three points are far from assured though for Erik ten Hag’s side, as Newcastle come into the match unbeaten in four and just one point, and one place, below Man United in the table.

Injuries continue to hamper Eddie Howe’s options somewhat and Allan Saint-Maximin is again missing, as well as Alexander Isak, but with Bruno Guimaraes in great form and Callum Wilson back to fitness they remain an attacking threat. Newcastle have only lost once this season, but have drawn more than any other club.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below: