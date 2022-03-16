Manchester United investigate after objects thrown at Diego Simeone

Manchester United have launched an investigation after objects were thrown at Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone following their Champions League last-16 defeat to Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night.

Simeone was hit with various objects, including cups of beer, as he ran down towards the Old Trafford dressing rooms at full time following his side's 2-1 aggregate victory.

United will review CCTV footage of the incident to identify those responsible. Throwing objects onto the field of play is against the regulations at Old Trafford and subject to a potential three-year ban.

The home crowd had appeared to grow increasingly frustrated with Atletico's management of the game after taking a 1-0 lead through Renan Lodi at the end of the first half and jeered the visiting players off the pitch after the final whistle.

United are likely to be punished by Uefa over the Simeone incident. European football’s governing body will awai thte report from their match delegate and referee Slavko Vincic before deciding whether to apply sanctions.

Simeone said in his post-match press conference he was not aware of the missiles being thrown at him. The Argentine regularly runs straight down the tunnel at full time.

“When I came off the pitch, I ran because I was happy and I like to enjoy it in the dressing room, so I don’t know what happened,” he said. “What you just said, all I was thinking about was getting into the changing room to the dressing room, and I was really happy.”

United were unhappy with Atletico’s time-wasting and referee Slavko Vincic’s performance (Getty Images)

United’s defeat ended their faint hopes of winning silverware this season, having now gone a full five years without winning a trophy.

Ralf Rangnick’s side must now focus on qualifying for next season’s Champions League by acheiving a top-four finish in the Premier League, though trail Arsenal by a point having played three games more.

Rangnick was left unhappy with the performance of referee Salvko Vincic, believing the Slovenian official did not punish Atletico’s time-wasting.

“In the second-half, I don't know if the game was played for more than two minutes without being interrupted with someone lying on the floor,” he said.

“There were some curious refereeing decisions, I wouldn't necessarily say decisive, maybe the one they scored. He made it pretty easy for Atletico to do their time-wasting antics and it didn't make it any easier for us.”