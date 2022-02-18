Ralf Rangnick has insisted that Harry Maguire will remain Manchester United captain under his management despite his struggles for form this season.

Maguire's position has come under scrutiny since the departure of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who appointed his £80m signing as skipper just five months into his Old Trafford career.

The return of Cristiano Ronaldo has also led to some suggestions that a change of leadership could help turn United's results around, with the 37-year-old an influential figure in the dressing room.

Rangnick has dismissed any possibility of a change, however, insisting that there have been no discussions on the matter.

"I must say this is absolutely nonsense, I have never spoken with any player about a possible change of captaincy," the United interim manager said. "This has never been an issue for me.

"It's for me to decide who's captain. Harry is our captain and will stay out captain until the end of the season and there is nothing else to that."

Rangnick also claimed that the atmosphere inside the United dressing room has improved in recent weeks following the departure of several fringe players on loan.

Anthony Martial and Donny van de Beek joined Sevilla and Everton respectively in temporary deals after becoming unhappy with a lack of playing time as part of a bloated squad at Old Trafford.

Amad also joined Rangers on loan, though Jesse Lingard was denied the opportunity to play for Newcastle United until the end of the campaign.

Suggestions of unrest within the squad have persisted since those exits on loan but Rangnick believes that the mood in the camp is improving now that players have a realistic chance of playing.

"I can only tell you from my personal experience in the last 12 weeks,” he said. “Yes, there were players unhappy. The squad was too big, players realised they wouldn't get game time.

“The atmosphere is better than it used to be a couple of weeks ago for all those reasons I spoke about.

"For us it's about performing well, showing togetherness on the pitch, winning games and those are the things we can influence, all the other things we can't."