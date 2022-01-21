Victor Lindelof will not play for Manchester United vs West Ham after burglary

Victor Lindelof will play no part in Manchester United's Premier League meeting with West Ham on Saturday following a break-in at his home earlier this week.

United have confirmed that they are supporting Lindelof and his family after burgulars entered his home while he was playing in Wednesday's 3-1 win over Brentford.

Lindelof's wife, Maja Nilsson Lindelof, was at home with their children at the time and described the incident as a "very traumatic and scary moment".

Ralf Rangnick, United's interim manager, said that Lindelof has decided to stay at home with his family this weekend and that he has the club's full backing.

"I spoke with him at length on our flight back home from London and also this morning," Rangnick revealed.

"We spoke for 20 or 25 minutes, he told me what actually happened, that this was a traumatic event, especially for his wife and three year old son.

"He said to me right now he needs to stay at home, he doesn't want to leave his wife and family on their own, which I can fully understand, being a father of two children myself. We agreed he will not be on duty tomorrow for the game."

United issued a statement on Friday afternoon, reading: "We can confirm that a break-in occurred at Victor Lindelof’s house during the away game against Brentford.

"His family, who were at home at the time, were unhurt but clearly shaken.

“This was a distressing experience for them, and for Victor when he learned of it after the game, and the club is providing them with our full support.

"We encourage anyone with information about the crime to contact the police.”