Victor Lindelof will not play for Manchester United vs West Ham after burglary
Lindelof burguled while at playing in 3-1 win at Brentford
Victor Lindelof will play no part in Manchester United's Premier League meeting with West Ham on Saturday following a break-in at his home earlier this week.
United have confirmed that they are supporting Lindelof and his family after burgulars entered his home while he was playing in Wednesday's 3-1 win over Brentford.
Lindelof's wife, Maja Nilsson Lindelof, was at home with their children at the time and described the incident as a "very traumatic and scary moment".
Ralf Rangnick, United's interim manager, said that Lindelof has decided to stay at home with his family this weekend and that he has the club's full backing.
"I spoke with him at length on our flight back home from London and also this morning," Rangnick revealed.
"We spoke for 20 or 25 minutes, he told me what actually happened, that this was a traumatic event, especially for his wife and three year old son.
"He said to me right now he needs to stay at home, he doesn't want to leave his wife and family on their own, which I can fully understand, being a father of two children myself. We agreed he will not be on duty tomorrow for the game."
United issued a statement on Friday afternoon, reading: "We can confirm that a break-in occurred at Victor Lindelof’s house during the away game against Brentford.
"His family, who were at home at the time, were unhurt but clearly shaken.
“This was a distressing experience for them, and for Victor when he learned of it after the game, and the club is providing them with our full support.
"We encourage anyone with information about the crime to contact the police.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies