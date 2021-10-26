Manchester United are set to give Ole Gunnar Solskjaer three more games to save his tenure, beginning with a tough test away at Tottenham on Saturday.

After a disastrous 5-0 defeat by Liverpool, many expected Solskjaer to be sacked before United’s next fixture, amid reports of dressing room confusion and divides, however, the Norwegian is expected to remain in the dugout for now.

After Tottenham, United face Atalanta in the Champions League and Manchester City in the Premier League ahead of the international break, with another bad result likely to spell the end of Solskjaer’s time in charge.

Antonio Conte has made it known he would be willing to take over at United and is currently the clear bookmakers’ favourite, although some directors at United are believed to hold reservations over the Italian’s perceived abrasiveness.

Here are the current betting favourites to replace Solskjaer:

Antonio Conte - 8/11

Brendan Rodgers (Leicester) - 10/1

Zinedine Zidane - 10/1

Erik ten Hag (Ajax) - 12/1

Mauricio Pochettino (PSG) - 14/1

Julen Lopetegui (Sevilla) - 25/1

Massimiliano Allegri (Juventus) - 25/1

Roberto Mancini (Italy) - 25/1

Carlo Ancelotti (Real Madrid) - 33/1

Diego Simeone (Atletico Madrid) - 33/1