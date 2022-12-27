Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Manchester United play their first Premier League game after the World Cup and host Nottingham Forest on Tuesday evening.

Marcus Rashford was among the scorers as United beat Burnley in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup last week; their last league game was a 2-1 victory against Fulham in mid-November.

Forest, meanwhile, were also victorious on their return to domestic action in the Carabao Cup, beating Blackburn 4-1, and they did beat Crystal Palace 1-0 in their final league game before the mid-season break.

Jadon Sancho is set to miss out, according to United boss Erik ten Hag, while Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane’s availability is uncertain after they both featured in the World Cup final nine days ago. Jesse Lingard, meanwhile, is set to start in his first ever competitive appearance against former club United.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest?

The game will be played at 8:00pm (GMT) on Tuesday 27 December at Old Trafford.

Where can I watch it?

This match will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video. That means while it's not on a terrestrial or digital TV channel, it can be streamed via any TV or device which has access to the Prime Video app or desktop website.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Casemiro, Eriksen; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Martial

Nottingham Forest: Hennessey; Williams, Worrall, Boly, Toffolo; Yates, Mangala, Colback; Johnson, Awoniyi, Lingard

Odds

Man United - 3/10

Draw - 9/2

Nottingham Forest - 9/1

Via Betfair

Prediction

Manchester United, in their first league game after Cristiano Ronaldo’s depature, will want to make a rapid start over the festive period and hosting a Forest side who have struggled this season is a perfect matchup for them. Manchester United 3-0 Nottingham Forest