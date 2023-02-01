Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Manchester United are in a commanding position of their Carabao Cup semi-final as they host Nottingham Forest tonight.

Goals from Marcus Rashford, Wout Weghorst and Bruno Fernandes sealed a 3-0 win at the City Ground in the first leg last week.

Erik ten Hag’s side therefore have Wembley in their sights as they look to end their trophy drought and win silverware for the first time since 2017.

The winner will play Newcastle at Wembley after Eddie Howe’s side defeated Southampton to reach their first cup final since 1999.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest?

The match will kick off at 8pm GMT on Wednesday 1 February at Old Trafford, Manchester.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with coverage starting from 7:30pm.

What is the team news?

Christian Eriksen has been ruled out for three months in what is a major blow to United, but Anthony Martial and Jadon Sancho could return. Ten Hag could make changes to rest players such as Marcus Rashford, with Alejandro Garnacho set for a start.

Morgan Gibbs-White is out with an ankle injury, with Dean Henderson unavailable too. Jesse Lingard could come into the attack.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Martinez, Varane, Shaw; Casemiro, Fred; Elanga, Fernandes, Garnacho; Weghorst

Nottingham Forest: Hennessey; Aurier, Worrall, Boly, Lodi; Mangala, Danilo, Freuler; Scarpa; Johnson, Lingard

Odds

Manchester United: 2/5

Draw: 15/4

Nottingham Forest: 7/1

Prediction

Manchester United 2-0 Nottingham Forest