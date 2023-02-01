✕ Close Ten Hag confident Manchester United can cope without Christian Eriksen

Manchester United will book a place at Wembley if they avoid losing to Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup semi-finals tonight. The Red Devils did the damage in the first leg thanks to goals from Marcus Rashford,Wout Weghorst, and Bruno Fernandes who helped Erik ten Hag’s men to a 3-0 win.

The manager has been quite vocal about his desire to bring silverware back to Old Trafford and the Carabao Cup is United’s best chance at winning a trophy for the first time since 2017. Attempting to stop them are Nottingham Forest but it would take a remarkable comeback from Steve Cooper’s side to get back in this tie.

It remains to be seen whether Ten Hag will rest his key players but Anthony Martial and Jadon Sancho are expected to be in the matchday squad and could make their return for the Red Devils. The winner of this semi-final will play Newcastle at Wembley after Eddie Howe’s side defeated Southampton to reach their first cup final since 1999.

Follow all the action from the Carabao Cup semi-final at Old Trafford: