Man Utd vs Nottingham Forest LIVE: Carabao Cup semi final team news, line-ups and more tonight
Manchester United lead 3-0 after first leg and hope to win first piece of silverware since 2017
Manchester United will book a place at Wembley if they avoid losing to Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup semi-finals tonight. The Red Devils did the damage in the first leg thanks to goals from Marcus Rashford,Wout Weghorst, and Bruno Fernandes who helped Erik ten Hag’s men to a 3-0 win.
The manager has been quite vocal about his desire to bring silverware back to Old Trafford and the Carabao Cup is United’s best chance at winning a trophy for the first time since 2017. Attempting to stop them are Nottingham Forest but it would take a remarkable comeback from Steve Cooper’s side to get back in this tie.
It remains to be seen whether Ten Hag will rest his key players but Anthony Martial and Jadon Sancho are expected to be in the matchday squad and could make their return for the Red Devils. The winner of this semi-final will play Newcastle at Wembley after Eddie Howe’s side defeated Southampton to reach their first cup final since 1999.
Follow all the action from the Carabao Cup semi-final at Old Trafford:
Man Utd vs Nottm Forest line-ups
Man Utd XI: Heaton, Wan-Bissaka, Shaw, Varane, Martinez, Casemiro, Fred, Fernandes, Antony, Garnacho, Weghorst.
Nottm Forest XI: Hennessey, Williams, Boly, McKenna, Lodi, Freuler, Mangala, Scarpa, Johnson, Lingard, Surridge
‘We have the belief factor’ says Lingard
Former Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard doesn’t believe that the semi-final tie is over despite his old club holding a three goal lead on aggregate over Nottingham Forest.
Now playing for Forest, Lingard was aked if United’s lead means this tie is over before the second leg even starts.
“Definitely not [over]. 100% definitely not,” Lingard told the BBC. “We have to have the belief factor about us, and the hunger to go and win. I think anything is possible.
!Of course, they are a good team and are playing really well this season, but we have to find that belief and motivation to go and get something there.”
Steve Cooper wants Nottingham Forest to prove themselves against Man Utd
Steve Cooper has challenged his Nottingham Forest players to prove they can perform on the biggest stage when they head to Old Trafford on Wednesday night.
Forest have little hope of overturning the 3-0 deficit from from the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final against a Manchester United side who have won their last 11 home games.
But though he recognises their chance of reaching Wembley has all but gone, Cooper has set his side other objectives as he demands a performance from his players.
High among them is improving a woeful record away to the Premier League’s top four – Forest have conceded 16 goals without reply in trips to Arsenal, Manchester City, Newcastle and United in the league this term, including a 3-0 defeat at Old Trafford in late December.
Steve Cooper wants Nottingham Forest to prove themselves against Man Utd
Forest trail 3-0 from the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final
United’s reinforcements
Following his transfer, Marcel Sabitzer could become the first ever Austrian to make an appearance for Manchester United in the Premier League.
As of now, Austria would be the 44th nation to represent the club in the competition.
Manchester United sign Marcel Sabitzer on loan from Bayern Munich
Manchester United have signed Marcel Sabitzer on loan from Bayern Munich until the end of the season.
The Austria international adds to United’s midfield options after Christian Eriksen was ruled out for three months with an ankle injury.
United were quick to contact Bayern over a loan move for the versatile 28-year-old, with the German champions open to the deal. There is no option or obligation to buy included in the deal.
Manchester United sign Marcel Sabitzer on loan
United moved quickly to add midfield cover after Christian Eriksen was ruled out for three months
Sancho’s return
The man himself has arrived at Old Trafford. Will the forward get some minutes tonight?
Sancho back in United squad
Jadon Sancho has arrived at Old Trafford with the Manchester United squad.
The winger hasn’t played since October 22 and has been gradually rebuilding his game and his confidence even spending time in a personalised training camp in Germany.
The hope is that he can return at his best level but he’s likely to be eased back into contention and start on the bench this evening.
What happened in the first leg?
Manchester United travelled to the City Ground for the first leg of this Carabao Cup and Marcus Rashford sent them in front of Nottingham Forest with just six minutes on the clock.
Forest responded with a goal of their own but that was subsequently ruled out for offside. Wout Weghorst then netted his first goal from the Red Devils, right on the stroke of half-time before Bruno Fernandes added a third in the second half.
That means United bring a three goal cushion into tonight’s match and just need to avoid defeat to guarantee a spot at Wembley.
Erik ten Hag accuses Andy Carroll of dangerous play after Christian Eriksen injury
Erik ten Hag has accused Andy Carroll of making a dangerous challenge that had a high risk of injuring a fellow professional after Christian Eriksen was ruled out for three months because of the Reading striker’s scissor tackle at Old Trafford on Saturday.
The Manchester United manager said the former England international made three challenges that did not belong on the pitch after he was sent off in Reading’s 3-1 FA Cup defeat.
And Ten Hag said referees have a duty to protect players after Carroll was not even booked for his lunge at Eriksen, before collecting two yellow cards in five minutes for fouls on Tyrell Malacia and Casemiro.
Erik ten Hag accuses Andy Carroll of dangerous play after Christian Eriksen injury
Carroll was not even booked for his challenge on Eriksen, who has been ruled out for three months
Man Utd vs Nottm Forest prediction
Even with the expected changes to the Manchester United starting XI, there should be enough quality in the side to keep Nottingham Forest quiet.
Erik ten Hag has made Old Trafford a daunting place to travel to again and with Forest needing to score at least three goals there will be opportunities for United to get in on goal.
Manchester United 2-0 Nottingham Forest.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies