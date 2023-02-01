Jump to content

Is Man Utd vs Nottingham Forest on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Carabao Cup semi-final

Everything you need to know ahead of the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg

Sports Staff
Wednesday 01 February 2023 08:15
Erik ten Hag hails ‘unstoppable’ Marcus Rashford as Man United push towards Wembley final

Manchester United have Wembley in their sights as they look to finish off Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup semi-finals tonight.

Erik ten Hag’s side are in a commanding position after goals from Marcus Rashford, Wout Weghorst and Bruno Fernandes sealed a 3-0 win at the City Ground in the first leg last week.

It would take a remarkable comeback from Steve Cooper’s side, as United look to progress to their first final under Ten Hag and end their six-year trophy drought.

The winner will play Newcastle at Wembley after Eddie Howe’s side defeated Southampton to reach their first cup final since 1999.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest?

The match will kick off at 8pm GMT on Wednesday 1 February at Old Trafford, Manchester.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with coverage starting from 7:30pm.

What is the team news?

Christian Eriksen has been ruled out for three months in what is a major blow to United, but Anthony Martial and Jadon Sancho could return. Ten Hag could make changes to rest players such as Marcus Rashford, with Alejandro Garnacho set for a start.

Morgan Gibbs-White is out with an ankle injury, with Dean Henderson unavailable too. Jesse Lingard could come into the attack.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Martinez, Varane, Shaw; Casemiro, Fred; Elanga, Fernandes, Garnacho; Weghorst

Nottingham Forest: Hennessey; Aurier, Worrall, Boly, Lodi; Mangala, Danilo, Freuler; Scarpa; Johnson, Lingard

Odds

Manchester United: 2/5

Draw: 15/4

Nottingham Forest: 7/1

Prediction

Manchester United 2-0 Nottingham Forest

