Man United vs Omonia LIVE: Europa League team news, line-ups and more tonight
Manchester United chase three points as they host Omonia Nicosia in the Europa League
Manchester United avoided an embarrassing defeat after they found themselves a goal down at half-time to Omonia Nicosia in the Europa League last Thursday. Marcus Rashford came off the bench as a second-half substitute, scoring two goal and assisting another to spare United’s blushes as they edged past the Cypriot side 3-2 away from home.
That victory keeps Erik ten Hag’s men in the running to finish top of Group E but they know they cannot slip up if they want to catch up with the unbeaten Real Sociedad. Omonia provided a tough test for the Red Devils last time out, but things should be different at Old Trafford with United running high after a comeback victory against Everton on Sunday.
Omonia, managed by Neil Lennon, are yet to get off the mark in the Europa League season but and will be hopeful of again causing United problems once again. However, United are beginning to settle under Ten Hag and the depth of their squad should prove to be too strong for their visitors this evening.
Follow the Europa League action from Old Trafford as Manchester United host Omonia Nicosia, following Arsenal’s match at Bodo/Glimt:
Half-time: Bodo/Glimt 0-1 Arsenal
45+1 mins: Arsenal take a slender lead into the break but they will be happy with that. Bodo/Glimt have had a couple of opportunities to make the Gunners nervous but for the most part the visitors have controlled the game.
Bukayo Saka’s goal is the difference at the break in Norway.
Bodo/Glimt 0-1 Arsenal
42 mins: Another moment of danger cut out by the Arsenal goalkeeper as Runar Espejord chases a clearance and gets in-between two defenders.
Matt Turner sprints off his line, comes out of the box and clears the ball back up the pitch.
Bodo/Glimt 0-1 Arsenal
39 mins: Close! Bodo/Glimt recover the ball high up the pitch and give it to Hugo Vetlesen on the edge of the box.
He flicks one over the top and slides in Runar Espejord who stretches to poke the ball past Matt Turner but just misses the ball and the Arsenal goalkeeper scoops it up safely.
Bodo/Glimt 0-1 Arsenal
36 mins: Grobaek and Berg try to link-up on the edge of the Arsenal box but there’s no way through the solid lines that the Gunners have out of possession.
This is a nice period of possession for the home side though.
Bodo/Glimt 0-1 Arsenal
33 mins: Bukayo Saka collects a yellow card after a barney with Amahl Pellegrino which gets the home crowd worked up. Alfons Sampsted then knocks the ball behind for a Gunners corner and Reiss Nelson’s cross is easily dealt with.
Bodo/Glimt 0-1 Arsenal
30 mins: Chance! Rob Holding climbs over Runar Espejord as a long ball comes up the pitch and flies over his head dropping into the path fo Amahl Pellegrino.
He carries the ball into the area then curls a right-footed effort well wide of the far post! The striker needs to do better there.
Bodo/Glimt 0-1 Arsenal
27 mins: The Gunners look to add a quick fire second to their tally as Saka swings a corner ball into the box. The initial cross it headed away but the visitors knock it to Tierney who floats another aerial pass into the penalty area.
Solbakken jumps highest this time and manages to work the ball clear.
GOAL! Bodo/Glimt 0-1 Arsenal (Saka, 24’)⚽️
24 mins: Arsenal lead!
Bukayo Saka brings the ball down the right wing and cuts it inside to Eddie Nketiah for a one-two as he continues into the box. The winger is tackled but the ball bounces up and hits him in the chest before bounding past Nikita Haikin and finishing in the back of the net.
Bodo/Glimt 0-0 Arsenal
21 mins: Arsenal beat the press nicely with Saliba and Turner doing good work deep in Arsenal half. They squeeze it up to Saka who feeds the ball across to Odegaard.
The Arsenal captain rolls the ball on to Tierney who laces one down the wing of Nelson to run into space.
Bodo/Glimt 0-0 Arsenal
18 mins: Arsenal are being patient with Bodo/Glimt sitting quite deep off the ball. There have been a couple of near-misses but no real chances yet.
Ola Solbakken runs into space on the right side of Arsenal’s final third and sends a pass across the box but it is easily cleared by William Saliba.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies