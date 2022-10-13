✕ Close ‘It was a reality check’ – Erik ten Hag on City match ahead EL match against Omonia

Manchester United avoided an embarrassing defeat after they found themselves a goal down at half-time to Omonia Nicosia in the Europa League last Thursday. Marcus Rashford came off the bench as a second-half substitute, scoring two goal and assisting another to spare United’s blushes as they edged past the Cypriot side 3-2 away from home.

That victory keeps Erik ten Hag’s men in the running to finish top of Group E but they know they cannot slip up if they want to catch up with the unbeaten Real Sociedad. Omonia provided a tough test for the Red Devils last time out, but things should be different at Old Trafford with United running high after a comeback victory against Everton on Sunday.

Omonia, managed by Neil Lennon, are yet to get off the mark in the Europa League season but and will be hopeful of again causing United problems once again. However, United are beginning to settle under Ten Hag and the depth of their squad should prove to be too strong for their visitors this evening.

