Manchester United fielded a “B-team” and should be deducted six points for adversely affecting the top-four race during their defeat to Leicester City on Tuesday night.

That’s the view of former player Trevor Sinclair, who says the Red Devils were at fault for the original fixture postponement against Liverpool which has led to their sudden pile-up of games.

The match against the Reds has been rearranged for Thursday night, meaning United faced three games in the space of five days - so Ole Gunnar Solskjaer opted to rotate heavily against the Foxes.

With 10 changes in total to the line-up in the 2-1 loss, Sinclair says it distorted the outcome of the match - despite those who featured including David de Gea, who was first-choice goalkeeper until recently, veteran midfielder Nemanja Matic, summer signing Donny van de Beek and goalscorer Mason Greenwood.

“Without being disrespectful to the players that played tonight, they made 10 changes, this is their B-team,” Sinclair said to talkSPORT on Tuesday.

“I think that’s disrespectful and it takes away from the top-four race.

“Why didn’t the police and the club make amendments and make sure they safeguard the stadium? They didn’t do that.”

Sinclair pointed out that one of his former clubs, as well as United’s Thursday night opponents Liverpool, have ultimately been affected more than the Old Trafford club have.

That situation should be remedied, he says, by docking the Red Devils enough points to put them back in the top four race themselves, rather than sitting comfortable in second.

“The teams that are going to suffer from Man United’s lack of due diligence, the ones who could miss out on the top four, are Chelsea possibly, Liverpool, West Ham and Tottenham,” he continued.

“I think there needs to be a punishment for Man United. Three points isn’t enough because that doesn’t affect anything.

“I honestly feel the way they put out this team, the way they didn’t safeguard their stadium, I think a six-point deduction should be given to Manchester United.”

United are extremely unlikely to face any disciplinary action as Solskjaer simply named a team chosen from the registered list for Premier League games.