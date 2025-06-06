Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester United cut their wage bill by £20m for the third quarter of the financial year which they believe will help them pass Financial Fair Play and fund Ruben Amorim’s summer spending spree.

Co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s cost-cutting meant more than 250 staff lost their jobs – with a further 200 redundancies to follow – as United paid staff £71.2m for the first three months of 2025, down from over £91m a year earlier.

United’s salaries also reflected the departures of Marcus Rashford, one of the club’s top earners, who was loaned to Aston Villa and Antony, who was borrowed by Real Betis, and Tyrell Malacia, who went to PSV Eindhoven, as well as the reality they were not paying Champions League bonuses to players because they were in the Europa League.

United, who had little leeway within PSR regulations in the past, have begun their summer business by agreeing a £62.5m deal with Wolves for Matheus Cunha and making an initial bid of £45m for Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo, in moves that could reshape their front line.

The club believe their attempts to reduce their costs and create a more sustainable financial structure are starting to reap rewards and will allow for investment in the squad.

United recorded a net profit of £0.7m for the financial quarter – compared to a loss of £66.2m for the corresponding period last year - and an operating loss of £2.7m as their commercial, matchday and broadcast revenue all rose.

However, it came in a season when United went on to record their lowest finish in half a century and fail to qualify for Europe and chief executive Omar Berrada said they expect to do considerably better next year.

Ruben Amorim is hoping to rebuild the United side (Martin Rickett/PA) ( PA Wire )

Berrada said: “We were proud to reach the final of the Europa League, but ultimately, we were disappointed to finish as runner-up in Bilbao. We had a difficult season in the Premier League, which we all know fell below our standards and we have a clear expectation of improvement next season.”

United project their revenue for the year to be nearer £670m than £660m. Their net debt remains unchanged at $650m. United also owed £212m with a revolving credit facility, taking their overall debt over £700m.

