Man United handed PSR boost after confirming major cut to wage bill
United hope their latest figures will provide greater flexibility in the transfer market, after an early move for Matheus Cunha from Wolves and a bid for Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo
Manchester United cut their wage bill by £20m for the third quarter of the financial year which they believe will help them pass Financial Fair Play and fund Ruben Amorim’s summer spending spree.
Co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s cost-cutting meant more than 250 staff lost their jobs – with a further 200 redundancies to follow – as United paid staff £71.2m for the first three months of 2025, down from over £91m a year earlier.
United’s salaries also reflected the departures of Marcus Rashford, one of the club’s top earners, who was loaned to Aston Villa and Antony, who was borrowed by Real Betis, and Tyrell Malacia, who went to PSV Eindhoven, as well as the reality they were not paying Champions League bonuses to players because they were in the Europa League.
United, who had little leeway within PSR regulations in the past, have begun their summer business by agreeing a £62.5m deal with Wolves for Matheus Cunha and making an initial bid of £45m for Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo, in moves that could reshape their front line.
The club believe their attempts to reduce their costs and create a more sustainable financial structure are starting to reap rewards and will allow for investment in the squad.
United recorded a net profit of £0.7m for the financial quarter – compared to a loss of £66.2m for the corresponding period last year - and an operating loss of £2.7m as their commercial, matchday and broadcast revenue all rose.
However, it came in a season when United went on to record their lowest finish in half a century and fail to qualify for Europe and chief executive Omar Berrada said they expect to do considerably better next year.
Berrada said: “We were proud to reach the final of the Europa League, but ultimately, we were disappointed to finish as runner-up in Bilbao. We had a difficult season in the Premier League, which we all know fell below our standards and we have a clear expectation of improvement next season.”
United project their revenue for the year to be nearer £670m than £660m. Their net debt remains unchanged at $650m. United also owed £212m with a revolving credit facility, taking their overall debt over £700m.
