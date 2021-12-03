Ralf Rangnick has labelled Cristiano Ronaldo as an “amazing professional” and insists he will adjust his methods to the Manchester United players and not the other way around.

The German boss takes over from Michael Carrick, who confirmed his departure from the club after Wednesday evening’s 3-2 win over Arsenal.

And despite Ronaldo approaching the end of a glittering career, Rangnick, whose fundamentals include intense pressing, maintains he will adapt to the limitations of his squad.

“You always have to adapt to the players you have available, not vice versa,” Rangnick said.

“Seeing Cristiano yesterday, 36 years old, an amazing, top professional. At his age I’ve never seen a player as physically fit.”

Rangnick also played down any rumours over acquiring new players in January or beyond.

“£10m for Haaland, £10m for Mbappe, £10m for Lewandowski and £10m for Kimmich,” Rangnick added.

“This is nonsense. There is no such clause in my contract. There is little point in speculating over new players.

“I know what kind of player he is, but in the meantime, the whole world has realised how good the player is.

“The offensive players we have here, we have so many top players in the offensive department that we don’t need to speak about any other player.”