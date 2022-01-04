Manchester United ‘lazy’ for only hiring interim manager, Paul Merson claims

United opted to bring in an interim manager while they search for a permanent replacement for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Sarah Rendell
Tuesday 04 January 2022 15:16
Comments
<p>Ralf Rangnick is the interim manager at United</p>

Ralf Rangnick is the interim manager at United

(Getty Images)

Former England star Paul Merson has labelled Manchester United “lazy” for only hiring an interim manager after they fired Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Solskjaer left the club in November and United announced Ralf Rangnick as his replacement for the rest of the season while they looked for a permanent boss. Under Rangnick the Red Devils have only lost one Premier League match but their form hasn’t improved with a change in boss.

Merson, who played for Arsenal and Aston Villa among others, says United should have taken the time to appoint a permanent manager.

“I think Manchester United have been lazy,” he wrote for Sky Sports. “They have taken the easy option in not appointing a full-time manager. This Manchester United. It is the biggest club in the world. Go and do something. Bringing someone in for six months is just lazy.

“Talking about what he did at RB Leipzig or what he did at Schalke, they were two clubs down at the bottom. Of course, Leipzig are the club they are now, but it is not like he’s come in with a record of winning a lorryload of stuff.”

Recommended

Despite criticising the club for not bringing in full-time staff, Merson added the club should finish the season in the top four to secure Champions League football. United are currently seventh after 19 games but only four points out of the top four.

“They need to get top four,” he added. “They should get top four, but at the moment, it’s not working. They have had good fixtures and they’ve still got some good ones coming up, but it is not like they have been impressive.

“The confidence has completely gone, and I worry for them. They need to sort it out and quick because this was as poor as it gets.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in