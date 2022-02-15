The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Gary Neville responds after Manchester United players compare Ralf Rangnick’s assistant to Ted Lasso
The Sky Sports pundit accused Manchester United’s players of being ‘disrespectful’
Gary Neville has slammed Manchester United’s players of being “disrespectful” towards the club’s coaching staff, after reports that Ralf Rangnick’s assistant had been nicknamed ‘Ted Lasso’.
ESPN reported on Friday that United’s players were growing frustrated with interim manager Rangnick’s training sessions, which have largely been led by his American assistant Chris Armas.
The report said that United’s players had taken to describing Armas as Ted Lasso, a reference to the fictional American head coach and title character from the hit comedy.
“The fact they were describing the number two of Ralf Rangnick as Ted Lasso, I didn’t find it funny at all,” the former Manchester United defender said on the Gary Neville Podcast.
“I thought it was disrespectful. I thought it was disgusting in fact. In fact, it actually summed up what I think of them, that they are disrespectful.
“I think if I was Ralf Rangnick and his number two, I would gain strength from that, because I wouldn’t want to be on the same page as some of those players that are leaking that story.
“It never happened in my time, but we had the greatest level of stability.”
There have also been reports that United’s players want Mauricio Pochettino to become their next permanent manager at the end of the season.
It came after United’s 1-1 draw with Southampton on Saturday, the third match in a row in which they had thrown away a lead to draw a match.
“I don’t like reports that players want this manager of that manager, stay out of that,” Neville added. “If Pochettino is the choice of the board then they should appoint him, but they shouldn’t appoint him on the choice of the players.”
