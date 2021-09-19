Manchester United defender Raphael Varane has admitted it will be a ‘big challenge’ to get the club back on top.

The Red Devils haven’t won a trophy since the 2017 Europa League and haven’t claimed the Premier League title since the 2012/13 season. Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is aiming for his first trophy since taking charge in 2018 and their league campaign has started well with three wins from four.

However, their Champions League ambitions stalled with a 2-1 defeat to Young Boys on Tuesday. Varane said while it will be tricky, players are determined to win.

“This is a new challenge for me,” he told Sky Sports. “A different competition, a different mentality, a different atmosphere. It’s all new for me but I’ve enjoyed every day so far.

“It’s a big challenge to get Manchester United back to the top but I feel people want to win, people want to do great things with this club, and that’s a big motivation for me.”

And he added he will improve his own game by being able to watch Cristiano Ronaldo at the club.

“I think he is the best example in the world in terms of work ethic and winning mentality. Playing with this type of player, you improve every day.

“If he is still playing to such a high level at his age, it’s because his work is amazing. I’m very happy to play with him.”