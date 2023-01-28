Man Utd vs Reading LIVE: Team news, line-ups and more from FA Cup fourth round
Erik ten Hag targets a spot in the fifth round as Man Utd host Reading in the FA Cup
Manchester United hope to continue their strong cup form as they host Reading at Old Trafford in the FA Cup fourth round tonight. Erik ten Hag seems determined to put the Red Devils in the best possible position to win a trophy this season. United took a commanding lead in their Carabao Cup semi-final with a 3-0 first leg win against Nottingham Forest and will want to advance in the FA Cup by defeating Reading tonight.
Reading are currently 14th in the Championship and are managed by Paul Ince, who featured nearly 300 times for Manchester United shirt during his playing career. Ince won this competition twice while a Manchester United player and is nearing the end of his first 12 months in charge of the Royals and will be hopeful of causing a cup shock.
Reading could call upon a fit-again Andy Carroll as they attempt cause trouble for the hosts but Man Utd may be boosted by the return of Jadon Sancho. The England winger has not featured for the club since October but is back training with the first team and could get a run out against the Championship club.
Follow all the action from Old Trafford as Man Utd take on Reading in the FA Cup - updates will follow Preston vs Tottenham, with breaking team news included:
Second half: Preston 0-0 Tottenham
No changes from either manager as the second half gets underway at Deepdale. Will we see a goal in this 45 minutes?
Man Utd vs Reading line-ups
Man Utd XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Malacia, Casemiro, Eriksen, Fernandes, Antony, Weghorst, Rashford
Reading XI: Lumley, Yiadom, Holmes, McIntyre, Hoilett, Ince, Loum, Hendrick, Baba, João, Carroll
HT Preston 0-0 Tottenham
How long will Antonio Conte leave it before introducing Harry Kane. The England captain scored the winner against Portsmouth last time out in the competition.
Will Spurs require his services once again?
Will Jadon Sancho play?
As part of Friday’s pre-match press conference Erik ten Hag was aksed whether Jadon Sancho would feature tonight and he replied:
“He is training with the team and we will see. I said he’s on the way back, he’s making steps."
Sancho wasn’t seen travelling to Old Trafford with the rest of the players so he may not be included in the matchday squad.
Man Utd vs Reading
Coming up at the conclusion of Preston vs Tottenham we have action from Old Trafford where Manchester United host Reading.
Erik ten Hag’s men hope to advance to the fifth round and keep their cup run going. Can Reading give them a game?
The team news for that one will be dropping soon.
HT Preston 0-0 Tottenham
Preston have been organise and resolute in defence tonight. Can they string together a few attacks in the second half and possibly nick a win here?
Half-time: Preston 0-0 Tottenham
45+1 mins: Just the one minute of added time tells you how baldy this game has been lacking in excitement. The teams head into the break on level terms.
Spurs have dominated possession but the Premier League side haven’t made the breakthrough.
Preston 0-0 Tottenham
43 mins: Browne and Brady are doing a fine job covering the right side of Preston’s and stop Sessegnon fro crossing the ball when he’s given it by Clement Lenglet.
Spurs then slip Kulusevski into the left side of the penalty area but his effort is blocked by a sliding Liam Lindsay.
Preston 0-0 Tottenham
40 mins: Bentancur brings the ball through midfield and pass it over to Tanganga. He sends it wide for Doherty on the right wing.
The wingback has space to run into and does so before swinging a high cross into the middle. The ball loops into the penalty area but that allows Freddie Woodman to come off his line and pluck the ball out of the air.
Preston 0-0 Tottenham
37 mins: Shot! Perisic takes the next corner again but slides this one over to Dejan Kulusevski. He brings the ball inside, puts it onto his left foot then laces a shot high and wide!
