Manchester United hope to continue their strong cup form as they host Reading at Old Trafford in the FA Cup fourth round tonight. Erik ten Hag seems determined to put the Red Devils in the best possible position to win a trophy this season. United took a commanding lead in their Carabao Cup semi-final with a 3-0 first leg win against Nottingham Forest and will want to advance in the FA Cup by defeating Reading tonight.

Reading are currently 14th in the Championship and are managed by Paul Ince, who featured nearly 300 times for Manchester United shirt during his playing career. Ince won this competition twice while a Manchester United player and is nearing the end of his first 12 months in charge of the Royals and will be hopeful of causing a cup shock.

Reading could call upon a fit-again Andy Carroll as they attempt cause trouble for the hosts but Man Utd may be boosted by the return of Jadon Sancho. The England winger has not featured for the club since October but is back training with the first team and could get a run out against the Championship club.

Follow all the action from Old Trafford as Man Utd take on Reading in the FA Cup - updates will follow Preston vs Tottenham, with breaking team news included: