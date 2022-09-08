Manchester United vs Real Sociedad live stream: How to watch Europa League fixture online and on TV tonight
Manchester United vs Real Sociedad kick-off time and everything you need to know ahead of the start of the Europa League group stage
Manchester United begin their Europa League campaign at home to Real Sociedad this evening looking to maintain their momentum under Erik ten Hag.
After losing their opening two games, United have won four games in a row in the Premier League as they get their European season underway.
Ten Hag has looked to have settled upon what looks close to first-choice team but could offer a first start to Casemiro, as well as recalls for Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire.
Spanish side Real Socieded are ninth in LaLiga with seven points from their first four games. Moldovan champions Sheriff and Cypriot minnows Omonia are also in United’s group.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When is Manchester United vs Real Sociedad?
The match will kick off at 8pm BST on Thursday 8 September at Old Trafford.
How can I watch it?
It will be shown live on BT Sport 1, with coverage starting at 7:15pm. BT Sport customers can also stream the match live on the BT Sport website and mobile app.
What is the team news?
Anthony Martial and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are set to miss out but Donny van de Beek and Luke Shaw could return. Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire could come back into the team while Casemiro could get his first start for United.
The visitors are without Spain international winger Mikel Oyarzabal but can call upon former Manchester City midfielder David Silva.
Predicted line-ups
Manchester United: Dubravka; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Shaw; Casemiro, Fred, Van de Beek; Antony, Ronaldo, Elanga
Real Sociedad: Remiro; Gorosabel, Zubeldia, Elustondo, Munoz; Mendez, Zubimendi, Merino; Silva; Sadiq, Sorloth
Odds
Manchester United: 8/11
Draw: 3/1
Real Sociedad: 9/2
Prediction
This should be a valuable night for Ten Hag early on in his reign. United can further improve the mood with a win. Manchester United 3-1 Real Sociedad
