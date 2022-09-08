Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Manchester United will look to extend their winning run to five games when they host Real Sociedad in the Europa League tonight.

United were bottom of the Premier League two games into Erik ten Hag’s era but wins over Liverpool, Southampton, Leicester and Arsenal have brought momentum.

And United can continue that as they return to the Europa League group stages for the first time in three seasons.

Spanish side Socieded, who finished 7th in LaLiga last season, are joined by Moldovan champions Sheriff and Cypriot minnows Omonia in United’s group.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Manchester United vs Real Sociedad?

The match will kick off at 8pm BST on Thursday 8 September at Old Trafford.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 1, with coverage starting at 7:15pm. BT Sport customers can also stream the match live on the BT Sport website and mobile app.

What is the team news?

Anthony Martial and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are set to miss out but Donny van de Beek and Luke Shaw could return. Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire could come back into the team while Casemiro could get his first start for United.

The visitors are without Spain international winger Mikel Oyarzabal but can call upon former Manchester City midfielder David Silva.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester United: Dubravka; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Shaw; Casemiro, Fred, Van de Beek; Antony, Ronaldo, Elanga

Real Sociedad: Remiro; Gorosabel, Zubeldia, Elustondo, Munoz; Mendez, Zubimendi, Merino; Silva; Sadiq, Sorloth

Odds

Manchester United: 8/11

Draw: 3/1

Real Sociedad: 9/2

Prediction

This should be a valuable night for Ten Hag early on in his reign. United can further improve the mood with a win. Manchester United 3-1 Real Sociedad