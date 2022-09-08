Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Casemiro could be handed his first Manchester United start while Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire may get recalls as the club begin their Europa League campaign tonight.

Erik ten Hag’s side have won their last four matches in the Premier League to recover from back-to-back defeats to open the season and the manager has been hesitant to make changes to a winning time.

But the return of the Europa League offers Ten Hag the chance to make some changes, with Casemiro pushing for more minutes since his arrival from Real Madrid.

The midfielder has been a substitute in United’s last three wins while Ronaldo and Maguire have not started since the club’s 4-0 defeat to Brentford last month.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Manchester United vs Real Sociedad?

The match will kick off at 8pm BST on Thursday 8 September at Old Trafford.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 1, with coverage starting at 7:15pm. BT Sport customers can also stream the match live on the BT Sport website and mobile app.

What is the team news?

Anthony Martial and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are set to miss out but Donny van de Beek and Luke Shaw could return. Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire could come back into the team while Casemiro could get his first start for United.

The visitors are without Spain international winger Mikel Oyarzabal but can call upon former Manchester City midfielder David Silva.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester United: Dubravka; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Shaw; Casemiro, Fred, Van de Beek; Antony, Ronaldo, Elanga

Real Sociedad: Remiro; Gorosabel, Zubeldia, Elustondo, Munoz; Mendez, Zubimendi, Merino; Silva; Sadiq, Sorloth

Odds

Manchester United: 8/11

Draw: 3/1

Real Sociedad: 9/2

Prediction

This should be a valuable night for Ten Hag early on in his reign. United can further improve the mood with a win. Manchester United 3-1 Real Sociedad