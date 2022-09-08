Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Manchester United return to the Europa League tonight as Erik ten Hag faces his first night of European football at Old Trafford against Real Sociedad.

United’s worst ever Premier League season saw the club scrape into the Europa League last season as they finished sixth in the Premier League.

The previous year the club reached the final under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, only to lose on penalties to Villarreal.

United will look to build upon their winning run in the Premier League as they face Spanish side Real Socieded, the strongest side in United’s group that also includes Moldovan champions Sheriff and Cypriot minnows Omonia.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Manchester United vs Real Sociedad?

The match will kick off at 8pm BST on Thursday 8 September at Old Trafford.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 1, with coverage starting at 7:15pm. BT Sport customers can also stream the match live on the BT Sport website and mobile app.

What is the team news?

Anthony Martial and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are set to miss out but Donny van de Beek and Luke Shaw could return. Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire could come back into the team while Casemiro could get his first start for United.

The visitors are without Spain international winger Mikel Oyarzabal but can call upon former Manchester City midfielder David Silva.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester United: Dubravka; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Shaw; Casemiro, Fred, Van de Beek; Antony, Ronaldo, Elanga

Real Sociedad: Remiro; Gorosabel, Zubeldia, Elustondo, Munoz; Mendez, Zubimendi, Merino; Silva; Sadiq, Sorloth

Odds

Manchester United: 8/11

Draw: 3/1

Real Sociedad: 9/2

Prediction

This should be a valuable night for Ten Hag early on in his reign. United can further improve the mood with a win. Manchester United 3-1 Real Sociedad