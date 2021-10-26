Rio Ferdinand insists Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United lack an identity after their “embarrassing” 5-0 defeat to Liverpool.

The Red Devils were humbled at Old Trafford on Sunday with the Norwegian now clinging onto his job after almost three years in charge.

And speaking on his Five podcast, Ferdinand has opened up on what Solskjaer’s United are missing.

“I’ve been there, we got beat 6-1 at home by Man City. But we had an identity to fall back on in a couple of weeks,” Ferdinand said. “This is the problem for this team, they’re struggling to find an identity and who they are.

“These are the questions, when you watch the game, you think, ‘what are we?’ Is the manager giving the players the right information? And if so, are the players not taking on the information?

“That’s what the manager needs to get to the bottom of because at the moment it looks like a team just thrown together.”

Solskjaer has also responded to speculation over his future and whether he believes he still has the backing of the board.

“Well, I’ve heard nothing else (on my future) and I’m still thinking about tomorrow’s work,” Solskjaer said after the 5-0 drubbing.

“Of course, we’re all low. I can’t say now that I’ve felt any worse than this. This is the worst I’ve been, the lowest I’ve been but, as I’ve said, I accept the responsibility and that is mine today and it’s mine going forward.

“Today’s rock bottom, low in confidence but next week it’s Tottenham away, it’s a Champions League game at Atalanta, the next team who visits us… that’s Man City.

“We have to look forward, we have to sort the frames of mind out and make sure we go into the next training session and the next game with the right frame of mind.”