Amad Diallo could feature for Manchester United on Thursday as they look to seal their spot in the Europa League final.

The 18-year-old has stepped out for United five times since joining from Atalanta in January, and with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side having thrashed Roma 6-2 in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final last week, Diallo could be handed some valuable game time.

Four of the Ivory Coast winger’s appearances for United – and his sole goal – have come in the Europa League, including his most recent outing, in the quarter-final second leg against Granada.

With a semi-final victory over Roma all but sealed – given the margin of United’s first-leg win – and following his absence from the Red Devils’ under-23s squad for Monday’s 6-2 victory against Derby, Diallo looks likely to at least play a supporting role in Italy on Thursday.

A squad update on United’s official site also hinted at possible appearances by Anthony Elanga and Shola Shoretire. The forwards, 19 and 17 respectively, “did their senior claims no harm by both scoring doubles” against Derby, read an article on United’s site.

Anthony Martial and Phil Jones remain absentees, while Mason Greenwood could start against Roma, having been a scoring substitute in the first leg before being selected to start against Liverpool on Sunday – before fan protests forced the postponement of that Premier League fixture at Old Trafford.

It was announced on Tuesday that Roma coach Paulo Fonseca will depart the club at the end of the season and will be replaced by former United manager Jose Mourinho, who was sacked by Tottenham last month.