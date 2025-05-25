Ruben Amorim’s Manchester United apology to fans in full after ‘disastrous’ season

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ruben Amorim apologised on the Old Trafford pitch for the “disaster” of Manchester United’s season but claimed the good days will return.

United beat Aston Villa 2-0, earning their first league win in nine games, but came 15th in the Premier League, their worst finish in half a century, while Wednesday’s Europa League final defeat to Tottenham Hotspur meant they will not play in Europe next season.

Amorim urged United to stick together after a day of protests against the co-owners, the Glazer family, and admitted he had been too harsh on his players in some of his comments this year.

“First of all, I want to apologise for this season,” he said after taking the microphone in the centre circle.

“I know you are very disappointed with me and with the team. I want secondly to say thank you. We are very grateful for your support during the season, which I know was really bad.

“Now we have to make a choice or we stay stuck in the past because this season is in the past. We fight each other or we stick together and move forward.

“Six months ago in my first three games in charge, with two victories and one draw I said the storm is coming. Today, after this disaster season, I want to tell you the good days are coming.

“If there is one club that prove in the past that can overcome any situation, any disaster, it is our club it is Manchester United. Now I want to say also to my players that sometimes I was not fair but I try always to be honest to you guys.”

United also confirmed that Victor Lindelof, Christian Eriksen and Jonny Evans, who are all out of contract this summer, will leave the club.