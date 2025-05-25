When are the 2025-26 Premier League fixtures announced?
The schedule for next season is set to be revealed
The Premier League season may almost be at an end but football’s relentless calendar means a new campaign is not at all far away.
Liverpool are basking in a title triumph and will hope to kick on again in Arne Slot’s second season after an outstanding start to life under the Dutchman.
Manchester City and Arsenal will look to hit back after disappointing outcomes, while Newcastle, Tottenham and Crystal Palace could build on cup successes.
Leeds United, Burnley and Sunderland are the promoted three from the Championship, hoping to avoid the fate that befell last year’s elevated trio who all returned immediately to the second tier.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the fixture unveiling.
When are the Premier League fixtures announced?
The fixtures for the 2025-26 Premier League season will be confirmed at 9am on Wednesday 18 June.
When does the season start and end?
The campaign will begin on the weekend of 16 and 17 August, 83 days after the end of the last campaign. Premier League bosses have refused to give Chelsea and Manchester City extra time off with the two clubs providing English representation at the Club World Cup.
The season will run until Sunday 24 May 2026 and consist of 33 weekends and five midweek rounds.
Which clubs are in the Premier League in 2025-26?
Arsenal
Aston Villa
Bournemouth
Brentford
Brighton
Burnley
Chelsea
Crystal Palace
Everton
Fulham
Leeds
Liverpool
Manchester City
Manchester United
Newcastle
Nottingham Forest
Sunderland
Tottenham
West Ham
Wolves
