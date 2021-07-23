Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists Jadon Sancho will bring “tremendous pace, flair and creativity” to Manchester United after finalising a move from Borussia Dortmund.

The England international completed a £73 million transfer to Old Trafford on Friday and signed a five-year contract.

And Solskjaer is keen to utilise the 21-year-old’s skills as he looks to build a title contender this season.

“Jadon epitomises the type of player I want to bring to the club, he is a forward player in the best traditions of Manchester United,” Solskjaer said.

“He will form an integral part of my squad for years to come and we look forward to seeing him blossom. His goals and assists records speak for themselves and he will also bring tremendous pace, flair and creativity to the team.

“Old Trafford will give him the platform he needs to release his untapped talent and perform at the highest level.

“For a player of his age, Jadon has already achieved a great deal and showed the courage to go and prove himself abroad. We all look forward to welcoming Jadon to the squad as we prepare for the new campaign.”

While Sancho admitted he cannot wait to play in the Premier League.

New signing Jadon Sancho of Manchester United is unveiled at Carrington Training Ground (Getty)

“I’ll always be grateful to Dortmund for giving me the opportunity to play first team football, although I always knew that I would return to England one day,” said Sancho.

“The chance to join Manchester United is a dream come true and I just cannot wait to perform in the Premier League.

“This is a young and exciting squad and I know, together, we can develop into something special to bring the success that the fans deserve.

“I am looking forward to working with the Manager and his coaching team to further develop my game.”