Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Manchester United’s schedule to end the season is “physically impossible” for his players after advancing to the Europa League final.

The Red Devils lost 3-2 to Roma in the second leg of the semi-final, but advanced 8-5 on aggregate, where they will meet Villarreal, who defeated Arsenal in the other semi-final.

Following the postponement of last Sunday’s Liverpool match in the Premier League due to fan protests outside Old Trafford, United are now set for three matches across just five days.

After travelling to Aston Villa on Sunday, United will host Leicester on Tuesday before welcoming Liverpool in the rearranged fixture on Thursday, leaving Solskjaer upset at the treatment of his side.

“It’s unheard of,” Solskjaer told BT Sport. “It’s made by people who have never played football at this level.

“It’s physically impossible for the players. We have not been dealt a good hand.

“We are going to need everyone for these four games. It’s a short turnaround but we have to be ready.”

Solskjaer was however delighted to guide United to another European final, singling out David De Gea for special praise after a number of top saves to deny the Italians at the Olimpico.

“It feels good to be in the final. We played one very, very good half at Old Trafford which has taken us through,” the Norwegian added.

“It could easily have been 8-6 to them. It was a strange game. We kept giving them the ball but luckily we have one of the the best keepers in the world.

“We are in the final and are looking forward to 26 May.”