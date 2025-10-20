Senne Lammens reveals key to impressive start to Man United career after win at Liverpool

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Senne Lammens believes Manchester United can finally get momentum and go on a winning run after triumphing at Anfield in what he said was by far the biggest game of his career.

The goalkeeper, an £18m summer signing from Antwerp, excelled on just his second appearance for United as they beat Liverpool 2-1, with a save from Alexander Isak the highlight of his fine performance.

And Lammens, who has never played for Belgium, but was backed by the Red Devils’ No 1 Thibaut Courtois recently, said the key for him to go into such a high-pressure environment was to not overthink it.

The 23-year-old, who made his United debut against Sunderland before the international break, is getting used to life in the limelight and said the trip to Liverpool was the biggest match of his life so far.

“It has to be, not even close,” he said. “I think you just try to be like yourself, don't really overthink it.”

United finally recorded back-to-back Premier League wins under Ruben Amorim, 11 months into his reign, and Lammens feels it could be a turning point.

They had not won at Anfield since January 2016 but now, with a home game against Brighton on Saturday, the goalkeeper is looking to put together a series of victories.

He added: “It was ten seasons ago since we were in here, so that's kind of special, and two in a row is also something we've been looking forward to, to get the momentum going. I think today could be a start of a good momentum, and we should next week at home as well, so with the fans behind us, we should try to win that game as well.”

Manchester United goalkeeper Senne Lammens (Martin Rickett/PA) ( PA Wire )

Lammens said he suddenly attracted attention on social media when United came in for him, but accepted that life at Old Trafford will bring criticism in the bad times and is preparing for that by trying to block out everyone beyond his friends and family.

He explained: “I think my social media has exploded, but they told me before the transfer, I already knew it a little bit, but it's just a really good feeling that you get the praise, also with the wins, it's a really nice feeling.

“I try to keep my best friends close, my family and the rest is a little bit like outside noise. Now I'm doing good. so it's all praise, I know and I'm realistic, if it goes not so good it will be all bad commentary.”