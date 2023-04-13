✕ Close Ten Hag optimistic over Rashford's injury

Manchester United and Sevilla meet in the quarter-finals of the Europa League this season as Erik ten Hag’s men continue to search for success in the cup competitions.

The Dutchman has already secured one trophy in his first season as manager at Old Trafford and his side could yet challenge for two more, with United still in the FA Cup and hoping to go all the way in this competition.

They face tricky opponents this evening though as Sevilla are serial winners of the Europa League. The Spanish side have won the tournament a record six times and are experienced enough to make it into the latter stages of the knockout rounds. There is added incentive for them to perform well as a poor domestic season sees Sevilla languishing in the bottom half of La Liga meaning success in the Europa League will be their only route back into European football next season.

Though favourites, United will not be able to call upon Marcus Rashford who has a groin issue so Anthony Martial is expected to feature instead.

Follow all the action from the Europa League as Manchester United host Sevilla: