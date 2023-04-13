Manchester United vs Sevilla LIVE: Lineups and team news ahead of Europa League quarter-final
Erik ten Hag targets a spot in the final four despite missing Marcus Rashford who is absent with a groin injury
Manchester United and Sevilla meet in the quarter-finals of the Europa League this season as Erik ten Hag’s men continue to search for success in the cup competitions.
The Dutchman has already secured one trophy in his first season as manager at Old Trafford and his side could yet challenge for two more, with United still in the FA Cup and hoping to go all the way in this competition.
They face tricky opponents this evening though as Sevilla are serial winners of the Europa League. The Spanish side have won the tournament a record six times and are experienced enough to make it into the latter stages of the knockout rounds. There is added incentive for them to perform well as a poor domestic season sees Sevilla languishing in the bottom half of La Liga meaning success in the Europa League will be their only route back into European football next season.
Though favourites, United will not be able to call upon Marcus Rashford who has a groin issue so Anthony Martial is expected to feature instead.
Follow all the action from the Europa League as Manchester United host Sevilla:
Takeover latest
The Manchester United Supporters Trust has urged the Glazers to accelerate the potential sale of the club to ensure Erik ten Hag gets the funds he needs to strengthen the squad in the summer and criticised the American family for leaving United in limbo and “in dire need of investment”.
The Raine Group, who are running the United owners’ search for either a buyer or minority investment, have set a third deadline at the end of April for bids to be submitted. But Finnish entrepreneur Thomas Zilliacus has withdrawn his offer to buy the club and called the decision to extend the takeover process to a third round of bidding a “farce”.
Manchester United fans make sale plea to Glazers
Finnish businessman Thomas Zilliacus has withdrawn after the Glazers opted for a third round of bidding
Takeover latest
While the focus is on the pitch tonight, Manchester United is never short of news off it. Despite interest from Qatar and Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the proposed sale of Manchester United appears to have made little progress in the past few weeks.
This morning Thomas Zilliacus, who was interested in buying the club, labelled the bidding process a “farce” and withdrew his bid.
Read below for all the latest updates:
Manchester United takeover labelled a ‘farce’ as prospective buyer pulls out
Finnish businessman Thomas Zilliacus has withdrawn after the Glazers opted for a third round of bidding
How will United cope without Rashford
In Rashford’s absence, United will be forced to rely on their other attacking talents to provide attacking thrust. January signing Wout Weghorst has flattered to deceive since coming in on loan while Anthony Martial has been hampered by injuries throughout the campaign.
Richard Jolly looks ahead to the task facing Erik ten Hag’s side up front tonight:
Can Man Utd’s part-time duo fill Marcus Rashford’s boots?
Anthony Martial has not completed a league game since January 2021; Antony has the same creative stats as Harry Maguire. Now Erik ten Hag needs both to step up in the absence of his top scorer
Marcus Rashford injury news: Manchester United issue update on top goalscorer
Marcus Rashford has been ruled out for several games with a muscle injury to leave Manchester United waiting to see if he will miss their FA Cup semi-final against Brighton and a potential shootout for a Champions League place with Tottenham.
United’s 28-goal top scorer was hurt in Saturday’s 2-0 win over Everton but manager Erik ten Hag said the England international was “not totally broke” because he will return before the end of the season.
And Ten Hag said that Anthony Martial, who has not begun a game since January’s Manchester derby, is fit to start the Europa League against Sevilla on Thursday.
Manchester United issue Marcus Rashford injury update
Rashford was substituted in the 80th minute of Man United’s win against Everton on Saturday
Manchester United vs Sevilla prediction
Despite Sevilla’s relatively low standing in La Liga this season they are still a force to be reckoned with - especially in the Europa League which they have won a record six times.
Manchester United have home advantage and Erik ten Hag has them well drilled with a winning mindset. They should take a one-goal lead through to the second leg.
Manchester United 2-1 Sevilla
Man Utd vs Sevilla predicted line-ups
Manchester United XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Malacia; Sabitzer, Casemiro, Fernandes; Antony, Martial, Sancho.
Sevilla XI: Dmitrovic; Montiel, Bade, Gudelj, Acuna; Fernando, Rakitic; Suso, Lamela, Gil; En-Nesyri.
What is the early team news?
Manchester United’s major injury concern is Marcus Rashford, who was forced off during the 2-0 win over Everton with an apparent groin issue. The forward has been ruled out for the next couple of games at least so Anthony Martial’s recent return to fitness will be useful and the Frenchman may well start for Erik ten Hag.
Tyrell Malacia should again fill in for Luke Shaw if the left back is unable to return, while Casemiro is available after missing out in the league due to suspension.
Jose Luis Mendilibar will certainly be without his left back, with Alex Telles unable to feature against his parent club. Pape Gueye and Tecatito Corona are not registered on Sevilla’s competition squad list
How to watch Manchester United vs Sevilla
Manchester United vs Sevilla is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Thursday 13 April at Old Trafford in Manchester, England.
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the first leg live on BT Sport 1, with coverage from 7pm. Subscribers can stream the game via the BT Sport app or online player.
Manchester United vs Sevilla
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Europa League quarter-final first leg.
Manchester United welcome Sevilla and will hope to utilise home advantage to give them a strong position in order to advance to the semi-finals.
Erik ten Hag has already brought silverware back to Old Trafford thanks to United’s Carabao Cup victory over Newcastle but winning in Europe would be another display of how much he has improved the team.
Sevilla, the six-time Europa League champions, are throwing all their efforts into winning this competition once again after a poor domestic campaign has seen them drop into the lower half of the La Liga table.
Jose Luis Mendilibar takes charge of Sevilla after former manager Jorge Sampaoli was dismissed in March and he will know that the Spanish side’s best chance of playing European football next season is to win this tournament.
Tonight’s encounter should be a fun and exciting affair but with United at home they will be hoping to take some advantage with them into the second leg in Spain.
Kick off is at 8pm and we’ll have all the team news and latest updates from the game so stick with us.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies