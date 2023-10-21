Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Manchester United travel to Sheffield United tonight as Erik ten Hag’s side look to improve their early season form in the Premier League.

Scott McTominay’s late show rescued a vital victory against Brentford before the international break but time will tell whether it simply papered over the cracks.

Ten Hag’s side had made their worst ever start to a Premier League campaign with four defeats from their opening eight games - worryingly, the Red Devils have also lost their next league fixture after each of their previous three Premier League wins so far this season.

However, a visit to the Premier League’s bottom side could be what they need, as Sheffield United will return to Bramall Lane for the first time since losing 8-0 at home to Newcastle. Paul Heckingbottom’s side have just one point from their opening eight league fixtures.

When is Sheffield United vs Man Utd?

The match will kick off at 8pm BST on Saturday 21 October at Bramall Lane, Sheffield.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage following the earlier match between Chelsea and Arsenal. Subscribers can also stream the action via SkyGo.

Team news

Casemiro has been ruled out of the trip to Sheffield United after picking up an ankle injury while playing for Brazil during the international break, but the club’s injury crisis has been eased by the return of centre-back Raphael Varane and left-back Sergio Reguilon.

Chris Basham will miss the rest of the season after breaking his leg against Fulham but Ben Osborn and George Baldock could return.

Predicted line-ups

Sheffield United: Foderingham; Trusty, Ahmedhodzic, Robinson; Bogle, Norwood, Souza, Thomas; Hamer, McAtee; Archer

Manchester United: Onana; Dalot, Varane, Lindelof, Reguilon; Amrabat, McTominay; Fernandes, Mount, Rashford; Hojlund

Prediction

Sheffield United 1-2 Manchester United