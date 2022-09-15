Sheriff Tiraspol vs Manchester United live stream: How to watch Europa League fixture online and on TV tonight
Erik ten Hag looks to bounce back in Europe after a setback against Real Sociedad
Erik ten Hag leads Manchester United on the road in Europe in a bid to pick up the side’s first points of the Europa League campaign.
A home defeat to Real Sociedad was a setback after building momentum domestically recently, and now the Red Devils face a tricky test in Moldova against Sheriff Tiraspol.
The Dutch tactician will have to revamp his attack with the absence of Marcus Rashford.
While there is unlikely to be widespread rotation with no match this weekend for United after their match with Leeds was postponed due to events surrounding Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.
Here’s everything you need to know about the match at the Zimbru Stadium in Chisinau.
When is Sheriff Tiraspol vs Manchester United?
The match will kick off at 17:45 BST on Thursday 15 September at the Zimbru Stadium, Chisinau, Moldova.
How can I watch it?
It will be shown live on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting from 5:15pm. BT Sport customers can also stream the match live on the BT Sport app and website.
Team news
Goalkeeper Dumitru Celeadnic is set to miss the game after testing positive for Covid.
Sheriff made many changes for the side that beat Mislami Orhei at the weekend, meaning they should be nicely rested.
Luke Shaw (foot) is back and makes the trip to Moldova, but Marcus Rashford, who missed the match with Real Sociedad as a precaution, has not been included in the squad.
Anthony Martial (Achilles), Donny van de Beek (knock) and Aaron Wan-Bissaka also stayed at Carrington and will miss the match.
Facundo Pellistri and Brandon Williams are also still out.
Predicted line-ups
Sheriff Tiraspol XI: Koval; Zohouri, Kiki, Radeljic, Kpozo; Badolo, Kyabou, Diop; Ouattara, Atiemwen, Akanbi
Manchester United XI: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Malacia; Eriksen, McTominay; Antony, Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo
Odds
Sheriff: 14/1
Draw: 11/2
Manchester United: 1/6
Prediction
United will go with a strong side here after missing last weekend’s Premier League match and now set to miss this weekend’s, so Erik ten Hag will want to see continued momentum with his strongest side possible. With that in mind, we’ll lean towards a 3-1 away win.
