Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Manchester United are back in Europa League action tonight when they face Sheriff Tiraspol in Moldova.

The Red Devils have no points yet after losing their opener to Real Sociedad and Erik ten Hag will be desperate for a win and a performance to take confidence into the Manchester derby after the international break.

It will be more than two weeks until United’s next game, at the Etihad on 2 October, after their Premier League match against Leeds was postponed.

Sheriff have a chance to move six points ahead of United, after a 3-0 win over Omonia in Game Week 1, and put them at risk of failing to advance from Group E.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match at the Zimbru Stadium in Chisinau.

When is Sheriff Tiraspol vs Manchester United?

The match will kick off at 17:45 BST on Thursday 15 September at the Zimbru Stadium, Chisinau, Moldova.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting from 5:15pm. BT Sport customers can also stream the match live on the BT Sport app and website.

Team news

Goalkeeper Dumitru Celeadnic is set to miss the game after testing positive for Covid.

Sheriff made many changes for the side that beat Mislami Orhei at the weekend, meaning they should be nicely rested.

Luke Shaw (foot) is back and makes the trip to Moldova, but Marcus Rashford, who missed the match with Real Sociedad as a precaution, has not been included in the squad.

Anthony Martial (Achilles), Donny van de Beek (knock) and Aaron Wan-Bissaka also stayed at Carrington and will miss the match.

Facundo Pellistri and Brandon Williams are also still out.

Predicted line-ups

Sheriff Tiraspol XI: Koval; Zohouri, Kiki, Radeljic, Kpozo; Badolo, Kyabou, Diop; Ouattara, Atiemwen, Akanbi

Manchester United XI: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Malacia; Eriksen, McTominay; Antony, Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo

Odds

Sheriff: 14/1

Draw: 11/2

Manchester United: 1/6

Prediction

United will go with a strong side here after missing last weekend’s Premier League match and now set to miss this weekend’s, so Erik ten Hag will want to see continued momentum with his strongest side possible. With that in mind, we’ll lean towards a 3-1 away win.