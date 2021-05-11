Ole Gunnar Solskjaer urges Manchester United fans to allow Liverpool match to go ahead

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has urged Manchester United supporters to let their match against Liverpool go ahead with the likelihood of more protests against the club’s ownership this week.

The Norwegian manager wants fans to remain peaceful should they continue to remonstrate against the Glazer family.

The original game against Jurgen Klopp’s side was scrapped when fans entered Old Trafford and surrounded the team’s hotel on 2 May, with an initially peaceful protest turning violent with a small minority.

Now United host Leicester City tonight with the rescheduled match against Liverpool just two days later on Thursday.

And Solskjaer has reached out to the club’s followers in a bid to ensure their games can go ahead as planned, while still delivering their message, should they wish to remain vocal.

“Security measures are being looked at, of course, and I hope that we can keep the protests - if there are protests - down to loud voices, nothing violent,” the Norwegian said.

“We want to listen. The players want to play the game.

“We play Liverpool. Of course we want to beat Liverpool, we want to beat Leicester.

“So, we’re going to do everything we can for our fans to celebrate what we’re doing on the pitch.”

While the United boss admitted the difficulty in organising a side to play three matches in five days after Sunday’s win at Aston Villa.

“Changes? I don’t know. We’ll sit down with the sports scientists (on Sunday),” he added.

“We can have a theoretical team now but we’ll have to see how they react when they come in (Monday), when they come in Tuesday morning and pick a team Tuesday afternoon.”