Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has dismissed advice from Paul Scholes and Owen Hargreaves during Manchester United’s thumping victory over Roma in the Europa League semi-final first leg.

The Red Devils were trailing 2-1 at the break but rallied in the second half behind an Edinson Cavani double to snatch a 6-2 first-leg advantage heading to the Italian capital next week.

BT Sport pundits Scholes and Hargreaves were unimpressed at the break though and claimed they would make changes in midfield, where Scott McTominay and Fred started.

And after being told about their views, Solskjaer described their job as “easy”, disregarding their views due to not considering the need for “balance”.

“That's a very good team, it worked really good against Tottenham,” Solskjaer told BT Sport when asked about his line-up. “Mason Greenwood should be disappointed not to be playing but it's about balance.

“It’s easy up there thinking who should play... but who should not play?

“Maybe those two [Scholes and Hargreaves] should try to leave players out and pick a team with balance."