Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE: Women's Super League result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from Leigh Sports Village Stadium
Follow The Independent's live coverage of all the action in the FA Women’s Super League today.
The WSL is the top tier of English women’s football with international players from all over the world plying their trade in one of the most competitive and entertaining leagues around.
Chelsea have won three of the past four titles and Emma Hayes’ side will be right in the hunt again, with the likes of Arsenal - champions in 2018-19 – and Manchester City, who have been runners-up for each of the past four seasons, among their competitors.
With the top three sides qualifying for the UEFA Women’s Champions League, all 12 WSL teams have plenty to play for, although some clubs’ main ambition will simply be to avoid the drop.
The side who finish bottom will be relegated to the FA Women’s Championship – a fate that befell Bristol City in 2020-21 – and newly-promoted Leicester City, competing in the top flight of the women’s game for the first time, will be eager to avoid an immediate return.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur
Match ends, Manchester United Women 3, Tottenham Hotspur Women 0.
Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur
Second Half ends, Manchester United Women 3, Tottenham Hotspur Women 0.
Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur
Attempt missed. Rachel Williams (Manchester United Women) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Vilde Bøe Risa with a cross following a corner.
Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur
Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Molly Bartrip.
Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur
Attempt blocked. Alessia Russo (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ona Batlle.
Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur
Lucía García (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur
Rachel Williams (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur
Delay in match because of an injury Mary Earps (Manchester United Women).
Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur
Substitution, Manchester United Women. Jayde Riviere replaces Hannah Blundell.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies