Liveupdated1683465843

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE: Women's Super League result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Leigh Sports Village Stadium

Sports Staff
Sunday 07 May 2023 11:30
A general view of the King Power Stadium
A general view of the King Power Stadium
(The FA via Getty Images)

Follow The Independent's live coverage of all the action in the FA Women’s Super League today.

The WSL is the top tier of English women’s football with international players from all over the world plying their trade in one of the most competitive and entertaining leagues around.

Chelsea have won three of the past four titles and Emma Hayes’ side will be right in the hunt again, with the likes of Arsenal - champions in 2018-19 – and Manchester City, who have been runners-up for each of the past four seasons, among their competitors.

With the top three sides qualifying for the UEFA Women’s Champions League, all 12 WSL teams have plenty to play for, although some clubs’ main ambition will simply be to avoid the drop.

The side who finish bottom will be relegated to the FA Women’s Championship – a fate that befell Bristol City in 2020-21 – and newly-promoted Leicester City, competing in the top flight of the women’s game for the first time, will be eager to avoid an immediate return.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1683465824

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur

Match ends, Manchester United Women 3, Tottenham Hotspur Women 0.

7 May 2023 14:23
1683465820

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur

Second Half ends, Manchester United Women 3, Tottenham Hotspur Women 0.

7 May 2023 14:23
1683465698

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur

Attempt missed. Rachel Williams (Manchester United Women) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Vilde Bøe Risa with a cross following a corner.

7 May 2023 14:21
1683465659

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur

Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Molly Bartrip.

7 May 2023 14:20
1683465656

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur

Attempt blocked. Alessia Russo (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ona Batlle.

7 May 2023 14:20
1683465496

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur

Lucía García (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

7 May 2023 14:18
1683465414

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur

Rachel Williams (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

7 May 2023 14:16
1683465389

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

7 May 2023 14:16
1683465339

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur

Delay in match because of an injury Mary Earps (Manchester United Women).

7 May 2023 14:15
1683465332

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur

Substitution, Manchester United Women. Jayde Riviere replaces Hannah Blundell.

7 May 2023 14:15

