Manchester United vs Tottenham LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups with Cristiano Ronaldo available again
Follow live coverage as Antonio Conte’s Spurs travel to Old Trafford in a pivotal match in the race to finish in the top four of the Premier League
Tottenham travel to Manchester United in the evening kick-off in the Premier League with the outcome likely to be pivotal in the race for a top four finish.
Spurs went down 3-0 at home to the Red Devils last October with both sides under different managers. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Nuno Espirito Santo have since been replaced by Ralf Rangnick and Antonio Conte, while Arsenal are the pace-setters in fourth after an impressive run of form from Mikel Arteta’s side, most recently in their slick attacking display at Watford.
Discussion has centred around Conte’s future, which will be decided at the end of the season as the Italian has demaned the club match his ambition with facts and not words: “For sure at the moment there is only one truth - I am committed to this club for another year. For sure it is true that I would like this - to fight for the future, to fight to be competitive, to fight to win and not only to finish fourth in the league, because I repeat, that is not my ambition.
“My ambition is to be competitive and to fight to win. I want this and I know my heart, my soul, my mind wants these things. I hope myself and the club match each other in this situation. For sure, you need in the future to have other important steps and to have ambition. And it needs to be ambition with facts, not only with words.” Follow live goal and score updates, build-up, analysis, reaction and more from Old Trafford below:
Manchester United vs Tottenham odds
Manchester United: 6/5
Draw: 12/5
Tottenham: 9/4
Manchester United vs Tottenham prediction
This feels like a good match-up for Tottenham and they have the quality in Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Dejan Kulusevski to punish Manchester United’s out-of-form defence. After a week on the training ground, back Conte to get his gameplan right at Old Trafford. Manchester United 1-3 Tottenham Hotspur
Liverpool keep Premier League title pursuit on track with win at Brighton
When coming up with a list of the more in-form final-third productivity merchants in the Premier League, Joel Matip probably isn’t the name who usually springs to mind.
Maybe that’s overstating it somewhat, but the newest Player of the Month has scored one and assisted twice now in his last five matches and it was he who found the time and clarity in his delivery to help Liverpool open the scoring at Brighton, en route to a 2-0 win.
It ended what had been a rather chaotic opening from the visitors, and it was a largely different game thereafter.
Liverpool keep title pursuit on track with win at Brighton
Brighton 0-2 Liverpool: Goals from Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah closed the gap at the top of the table to three points once more
Brighton 0 - 1 Liverpool
In Liverpool’s Premier League history, only Steven Gerrard - 120 goals, 92 assists - has had a direct hand in more goals for the club than Mohamed Salah - 115 goals, 43 assists - who’s moved level with Robbie Fowler today on 158.
Brighton 0 - 2 Liverpool
Jurgen Klopp will be happy with that result. Liverpool weren’t at their flowing best. The game was a little stop-start towards the end and the Reds weren’t very clinical in the final third.
Luis Diaz scored another goal to continue his good start at Liverpool and Mo Salah secured the points with a penalty.
Full-time: Brighton 0 - 2 Liverpool
90+5 mins: There goes the full-time whistle. Liverpool earn another crucial three points in their race for the Premier Leagie title. The gap between them and Manchester City is backed down to three.
Mo Salah went off with a what looked like a little niggle so they’ll be hoping he’s okay. Brighton slump to another defeat. It’s their fifth in a row in the Premier League.
Brighton 0 - 2 Liverpool
Brighton 0 - 2 Liverpool
90+2 mins: Brighton are giving it a go as the game enters stoppage time. Solly March has a shot knocked wide at the near post by Alisson who then comes out and claims the corner kick for the visitors.
