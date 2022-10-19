✕ Close "Ten Hag demands a lot from United players" - defender Lindelof

Manchester United face another huge test as they welcome Tottenham to Old Trafford in a game that should indicate where both these sides are in their development. Spurs are third in the Premier League table, four points behind leaders Arsenal and level with Manchester City, whilst United are seven points behind tonight’s opponents in fifth, although they have a game in hand.

Erik ten Hag’s men are unbeaten in four matches since slumping to a 6-3 defeat to City in the Manchester derby but none of their recent performances have been convincing of an upturn in form. The Red Devils lack a clinical edge in front of goal scoring just once in their last two games – against Omonia Nicosia and Newcastle – despite 49 attempts at goal 15 of which were on target.

For their part, Antonio Conte’s have won their last three games across all competitions with a 3-1 loss to Arsenal at the start of October their only defeat in six matches. Harry Kane is a blistering in front of goal with five goals across those six games and Son Heung-min has rediscovered his form after a slow start to the season with both players certain to start this evening.

Follow all the action as Manchester United host Tottenham in the Premier League: