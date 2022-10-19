Manchester United vs Tottenham LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more tonight
Man Utd host Spurs in this midweek Premier League clash at Old Trafford
Manchester United face another huge test as they welcome Tottenham to Old Trafford in a game that should indicate where both these sides are in their development. Spurs are third in the Premier League table, four points behind leaders Arsenal and level with Manchester City, whilst United are seven points behind tonight’s opponents in fifth, although they have a game in hand.
Erik ten Hag’s men are unbeaten in four matches since slumping to a 6-3 defeat to City in the Manchester derby but none of their recent performances have been convincing of an upturn in form. The Red Devils lack a clinical edge in front of goal scoring just once in their last two games – against Omonia Nicosia and Newcastle – despite 49 attempts at goal 15 of which were on target.
For their part, Antonio Conte’s have won their last three games across all competitions with a 3-1 loss to Arsenal at the start of October their only defeat in six matches. Harry Kane is a blistering in front of goal with five goals across those six games and Son Heung-min has rediscovered his form after a slow start to the season with both players certain to start this evening.
Follow all the action as Manchester United host Tottenham in the Premier League:
Five-in-a-row for Spurs?
Tottenham are vying for a fifth consecutive victory in league and cup, which would equal their longest winning streak under Antonio Conte.
Spurs’ total of 23 points from 10 games is their highest at this stage of a league season since 1963 (once readjusted to three points for a win).
Antonio Conte excited to test Spurs side against football ‘monster’ Man Utd
Tottenham manager Antonio Conte believes Manchester United remain a “monster” in world football, but is excited to see his team test themselves at Old Trafford on Wednesday.
The Italian has repeatedly talked up the spending power of Erik ten Hag’s side during the opening months of the season, especially in reference to Spurs’ own ability in the transfer market.
Despite Tottenham enjoying their best start to a campaign in 59 years, Conte has been keen to play down talk of a title bid but knows victory away to one of the top six in midweek would mark a step forward for his players.
Conte on Ten Hag
Antonio Conte also spoke about Erik ten Hag in Monday’s press conferences and praised the Dutchman’s performance as head coach of Ajax saying:
“He did very well with Ajax and for sure he has taken a great job for United because United is one of the best teams in the world.”
Conte added: “He is trying to bring his ideas into the pitch, and I think also the club back him in the transfer market. Like other managers and coaches, he needs time to work and to try to improve his team.”
Ten Hag on Conte
Erik ten Hag was asked about his thoughts on his opposing manager Antonio Conte in the build-up to tonight’s fixture between Manchester United and Tottenham
“He’s a fabulous manager.” said the United boss, “He’s winning titles, trophies in the Premier League, in Italy, and you can really see his signature in the match from his team and that’s a big compliment I think.”
Man Utd Supporters’ Trust withdraws threat of legal action after ticket issues
Manchester United Supporters’ Trust has withdrawn its threat of legal action over the reduced ticket allocation for Saturday’s Premier League match at Chelsea.
Last week MUST said fans were being “treated like second-class citizens” after the rescheduling of the game saw United’s allocation reduced from 2,994 to 2,370 supporters because of policing concerns.
The group called on Hammersmith and Fulham Council to issue a new safety certificate for the match, and threatened a judicial review claim over the matter, but it has now stepped back after receiving legal responses from both the council and the Metropolitan Police.
An October jinx?
Manchester United have won an unrivalled 72 Premier League games on a Wednesday. However, United are winless in each of their last six league fixtures played in October with four draws and two defeats.
‘We want to dictate games'
Man Utd boss, Erik ten Hag, says that the team is slowly forming the building blocks of his possession-focused style of play which stems from being solid in defence.
When asked if the team had improved in this area - United have kept clean sheets in their last two games - Ten Hag responded:
“We defend with eleven. It’s a team performance, from the front to the back. Really good defending and then you’ll see then that you can achieve clean sheets. It’s a base for every successful team.
“Yeah, we do really well. I know when the routines come even more in, they will become even more controlled, it will be even more dictating and that is what we aim for.
“We have now to get that routine in, 100 per cent, because in the defence you have to be 100 per cent disciplined. It’s never about ‘but’ or ‘if’: no, you have to do it. To do it as individuals, to do it as a team.”
Ten Hag arrives
Erik ten Hag has arrived at Old Trafford ahead of tonights clash with Tottenham. Can the Manchester United boss mastermind a victory against his top four rivals?
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag to wait before deciding future of out-of-contract players
Erik ten Hag says Manchester United will wait before making any decisions with players who are nearing the end of their contracts at the club, despite uncertainty over the future of senior figures like David de Gea and Cristiano Ronaldo.
As many as nine members of United’s first team squad could leave for free when their existing deals expire at the end of the season, although the club retains options to extend their terms by another year.
United typically trigger such extensions but, even then, are left with a choice to either make a new offer to the players in question, sell at a cut-price with only 12 months remaining on their deal, or allow them to go for nothing in a year’s time.
Marcus Rashford has entered the final year of his terms - as have Luke Shaw, Fred, Diogo Dalot, Tom Heaton, Axel Tuanzebe and Phil Jones - while Ronaldo and De Gea are United’s two highest-earning players.
How to watch Man Utd vs Tottenham
How can I watch tonight’s clash at Old Trafford?
Like all Premier League games this week, it will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video. If you’re not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber start a free 30-day trial here.
