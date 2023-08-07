Erik ten Hag wants two more signings as Manchester United reject £60m double offer
West Ham’s £60m bid for Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay has been rejected as Erik ten Hag continues to reshape his squad
Erik ten Hag will look to make two more signings if Manchester United make sufficient sales, prioritising Fiorentina's Sofyan Amrabat and a centre-half.
The last few weeks of the window are set to be frantic for the Old Trafford hierarchy, as the Dutch coach continues his reshaping of the squad.
West Ham have had a £60m double offer for Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay turned down, but an improved bid could represent the biggest recoup of funds.
Everton are nevertheless watching the situation as they aim to make a move for Maguire themselves, the England centre-half gradually coming to the acceptance that it is better for his Euro 2024 hopes if he gets regular football.
With the possibility of further moves for Donny van de Beek and Fred - likely to Galatasaray - United would step up interest in Amrabat.
A fee would still have to be agreed with Fiorentina, though, and Ten Hag has been considering a move for Romeo Lavia should that deal fall through.
Southampton are themselves holding out for £50m, as Liverpool have already three bids rejected.
It points to the number of plates spinning: should United manage to sell at least four players and secure a central midfielder, a move would be pursued for another centre-half, with Nice's Jean-Clair Todibo the most admired option.
If they don't, an extension of Jonny Evans's short-term deal can't be ruled.
