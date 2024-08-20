Manchester United make fresh plan to coax transfer target Manuel Ugarte from PSG

Support truly

Manchester United could attempt to take Manuel Ugarte on loan from Paris Saint-Germain in a bid to bring their top midfield target to Old Trafford.

United’s preference remains to buy the Uruguay international, who cost PSG €60m last year but there remains a gap in their valuations of the 23-year-old, as there has been all summer.

But while United have considered three cheaper midfielders, one has already moved this summer, with a second set to follow as the Premier League club continue to focus on Ugarte. They may see if PSG would accept a loan instead of a permanent deal as, after spending over £150m this summer, they look to make a fifth signing within their budget.

United were interested in Sander Berge but will not rival Fulham, who have bid £20m for the Norwegian. He is now likely to join the London club instead. Meanwhile, Youssouf Fofana, who they also liked, has instead been sold by Monaco to AC Milan.

Sofyan Amrabat, who had a mixed spell on loan at Old Trafford last year, is another option they have debated. The Morocco international, who has returned to Fiorentina, would not command the same price as Ugarte.

PSG have shown some interest in Jadon Sancho, who was omitted from United’s matchday squad for Friday’s opening game against Fulham but Luis Enrique has just bought a winger, in Desire Doue from Rennes. PSG have also signed a central midfielder, Joao Neves from Benfica, who could prove Ugarte’s replacement.

Meanwhile, if Fulham buy Berge, it could make it more likely that Scott McTominay stays at Old Trafford. They have had a bid rejected for the Scotland international, who is in the final year of his contract, but who is valued by Erik ten Hag. Napoli are also interested in McTominay but may prefer a loan to paying United’s asking price.But Burnley’s imminent sale of Berge could benefit United with the Championship club deeming Hannibal Mejbri a potential replacement. United would rather sell the Tunisia international than loan him. They are also close to selling Facundo Pellistri to Panathinaikos.