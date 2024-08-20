Transfer news LIVE: Chelsea set to sign Joao Felix, Man Utd’s Ugarte gamble, Gundogan eyes shock City return
Plenty of clubs are looking to make last-minute additions before the window comes to an end on 30 August
The 2024/25 Premier League season is now underway, with top-flight teams having tested themselves for the first time since May after a summer that contained Euro 2024 and plenty of preseason tours.
And clubs up and down the country have made a plethora of signings in a bid to improve on the results of last season, from the three promoted sides to Mikel Arteta’s title-hunting Arsenal or Arne Slot’s ‘new’ Liverpool side.
The transfer window closes at 11pm BST on Friday, 30 August, so clubs have limited time remaining to get those last signings and sales over the line in the ongoing battle to balance funds against PSR regulations. And each day brings with it more news, rumours and completed deals as we enter the final 10 days of the window, and you can find all the latest updates courtesy of our dedicated blog.
Follow all the news, rumours, sales and signatures below, as well as build-up to another weekend of Premier League football:
Man United still keen on more sales
As well as trying to bring in Ugarte, United want to make sales this month to remove some of the bloat around Erik ten Hag’s preferred squad.
Victor Lindelof, Casemiro, Antony, Jadon Sancho and Scott McTominay remain among those they will consider selling - the latter has already seen a bid from Fulham rejected, though they are set to come back with another offer soon.
United have spent over £150m this summer so far, with the likes of Willy Kambwala, Mason Greenwood, Alvaro Fernandez and Aaron Wan-Bissaka offsetting that somewhat in sales.
Man United prepared to gamble on Ugarte fee
Manchester United have been targetting a defensive midfielder all summer and PSG’s Manuel Ugarte looks to be their chosen player in that area of the park - but a £51m fee is deemed to high.
As such, they are prepared to wait right up until deadline day, reports the Guardian, in a game of brinkmanship designed to force PSG to lower their demands.
Ugarte lost his place under Luis Enrique last season and was not in the Paris club’s squad for the first match of this Ligue 1 campaign.
While United are looking to sell, the report states they don’t need to do so to finance this deal in particular.
Separately, Jadon Sancho is no longer expected to be going to PSG whether part of this deal or not, despite earlier reports suggesting he could.
Arsenal updates: Nketiah, Merino and more
Arsenal have done some business at least, though more is expected - both in and out - before the window closes.
Eddie Nketiah is a striker in demand, though Bournemouth were reported as having the strongest interest before they went and signed Evanilson instead from Porto.
There are further updates on Kieran Tierney and Mikel Merino, too, in our Gunners roundup.
Arsenal transfer news: Mikel Merino latest, Ivan Toney stance and more
Mikel Arteta could still add to his squad before the transfer window closes
Liverpool linked with several names - but no new moves as yet
Liverpool remain the only Premier League club who haven’t made at least one new signing this summer, leaving Richard Hughes - the new sporting director - two weeks to try and rectify that.
The Anfield club are still being tenuously linked with a few names, but nothing concrete other than potential buy-and-loan-back efforts regarding a goalkeeper - while more current squad members might be on the way out.
Here are the latest rumours and suggestions regarding the Reds:
Liverpool transfer news: Branthwaite rumours, Gomez future and Clark exit
Time is ticking down until the transfer deadline with Liverpool still yet to sign a player this summer
Ivan Toney latest with Brentford firm on valuation
Saudi Pro League club Al Ahli are currently the only club willing to meet Brentford‘s £60m valuation of Ivan Toney, in a transfer saga that may well go to the final days of the window.
The forward was left out of the club’s opening game of the season, a 2-1 win at home to Crystal Palace, with the uncertainty over his future cited as the reason.
This did surprise some figures in the market and involved in such talks, as no transfer is seen as imminent. Toney himself is still weighing up where next. Chelsea and Manchester United retain interest, but not at £60m for a player with a year left in his contract. The two clubs have internally spoken about deals but, as reported by the Independent last week, that would likely have to involve a loan with an obligation to buy or an arrangement other than just paying £60m up front.
Arsenal are currently said to not be interested, after Mikel Arteta decided to end any pursuit of the forward before Euro 2024.
Our Chief Football Writer, Miguel Delaney, says Brentford refuse to move on their £60m fee - for now - and Al Ahli have signalled they would match that.
Man City want Gundogan back
Ilkay Gundogan has been told by Barcelona he can leave the club, as they continue looking to restructure their absurdly precarious finances.
The Catalan club still haven’t been able to register new €50m signing Dani Olmo yet, but removing Gundogan’s €300,000 a week wages from the books might just do the trick. What a club.
Now the Guardian’s Will Unwin is reporting that Man City are keen to bring him back as midfield cover, though Turkish and Saudi clubs are also in the hunt.
Gundogan still has two years left to run on his deal, after only moving to the Camp Nou last term.
Five major Premier League transfers that could happen before deadline day
The clock is ticking on the transfer window with less than two weeks remaining for Premier League clubs to strengthen their squads.
The window shuts on Friday 30 August at 11pm BST.
Here are some of the high-profile transfers that might be completed before the deadline.
Five major Premier League transfers that could happen before deadline day
Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and Newcastle are all set to be busy over the coming days
