Aston Villa have had a £50m bid accepted by Everton for midfielder Amadou Onana.

However, a deal is not done yet as there is also interest from other clubs in the Belgium international midfielder.

But Villa have met Everton’s valuation of the 22-year-old, who could become their replacement for Douglas Luiz after the Brazilian was sold to Juventus.

Onana, who joined Everton two years ago for a fee rising to £30m, would provide profit for the Merseyside club, even though Lille have a sell-on clause in place, and would also enhance their chances of keeping Manchester United target Jarrad Branthwaite, should they make one other big sale this summer.

At £50m, Onana would become Villa’s second-biggest ever buy, after Moussa Diaby joined last year in a deal worth up to £51.9m, and the third most expensive sale in Everton’s history, after Romelu Lukaku’s move to Manchester United and Richarlison’s transfer to Tottenham.

They have already brought in a central midfielder this summer, in Tim Iroegbunam from Villa, who could prove a potential replacement.

In a busy summer of trading, Villa have already signed Lewis Dobbin from Everton and Samuel Iling-Junior and Enzo Barrenechea from Juventus as well as Ian Maatsen from Chelsea and Ross Barkley from Luton. They have loaned Philippe Coutinho to Vasco da Gama.

Meanwhile, discussions are ongoing between Everton and Tottenham about an amended agreement for Dele Alli.

Antoine Griezmann is flanked by Amadou Onana at Euro 2024 ( AFP via Getty Images )

As part of the terms of the former England international’s January 2022 move, Everton were obliged to pay Spurs £10m when he reached 20 appearances.

Dele has been stuck on 13 for the last two seasons, spending 2022-23 on loan at Besiktas and missing the entirety of the last campaign with injury and other issues, but Everton are willing to keep him and try and rebuild his career if a deal can be struck.