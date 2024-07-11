Support truly

Bobby Charlton, Harry Kane, Ollie Watkins. There is an incongruous presence on the rather short list of players who have scored a semi-final winner for the England football team. Charlton was England’s record goalscorer and Kane is now. Charlton was a knight of the realm and, if England win Euro 2024, Kane may become one in retirement, too. Then there is Watkins; formerly of Weston-super-Mare, a footballer who was playing in the Conference South at the age Kobbie Mainoo is starring in a European Championships semi-final; who, at the age Jude Bellingham is now, was plying his trade in League Two for Exeter.

Watkins may be a perfect product of Gareth Southgate’s England. There are echoes of Kieran Trippier scoring in a World Cup semi-final in 2018, something only Charlton and Gary Lineker had previously done for the country. Southgate’s England have reversed a national trend of underachievement. They have also given some unlikely lads a rare status. Watkins will go from Weston-super-Mare to West Berlin, to the Olympiastadion. Whatever happens – and there is no guarantee he will even get on the pitch – he will remain indelibly associated with Dortmund.

“I never thought I would be playing in the Euros for England,” he said, harking back the best part of a decade to his days on loan in non-league. “You can dream but I am a realist. I was just thinking to get into the team at Exeter.”

But realism can lead to the surreal. England’s matches with the Netherlands have been notable for famous goals from centre-forwards: Marco van Basten, Alan Shearer and now Watkins, a role model for the gradual achievers.

He has worked his way up: three seasons at Exeter, three at Brentford, now four at Aston Villa. He has gone from battling relegation to Champions League qualification. There is an earthy feel to his career; signed twice by Dean Smith, but taken to another level by Unai Emery. He was not an immediate hit at Exeter; nor at Brentford; nor, indeed, for England. His first 13 caps had only produced three goals; there were more unconvincing than excellent performances.

Watkins has looked an imperfect fit for Southgate’s side, his differences from Kane rendering it harder for him to fit in. Watkins has been the anti-Kane, the channel runner. He seemed to have lost his place as the striking substitute to Ivan Toney, who is more of a target man. After a 27-goal campaign for Villa, his tournament had consisted of 20 minutes.

Ollie Watkins made history with his powerful strike ( PA Wire )

“I have got a bit frustrated,” he said. “I have had the best season of my career. I have had a few messages from friends telling me to be patient.” That was not the only note; the number telling him he would score in the semi-final was, he said, “ridiculous”. And yet he shared that faith. He even knew how he would find the net. “I swear on my life that I said to Cole Palmer that he's going to set me up and I'm going to score.”

And so it proved. “Hold-up play is not the strongest side of my game,” said Watkins. “But running in behind is my bread and butter.” So Palmer passed, he ran in behind and arrowed a shot through Stefan de Vrij’s legs.

“Ollie Watkins has trained like that every day, he has been ready for his moment,” said Southgate. Like Joselu in the Champions League semi-final, it was an illustration that the substitute striker can have such an impact; that being on the bench for a team in contention can provide that magical moment.

Substitutes spilled on to the pitch after Watkins’s late winner ( The FA via Getty Images )

Which, thankfully for Watkins, occurred in a way he could savour. “It was in slow motion when I ran to celebrate with the lads,” he said. There were substitutes spilling onto the pitch. A second invasion followed on the final whistle, Kane making a beeline for Watkins. There was the acclaim of the potential Ballon d’Or winner. “Ollie’s a hero, he saved us,” said Bellingham.

“Very, very special for him, I am delighted for him,” said Southgate, the former Villa captain who used to be jeered at Villa Park for overlooking Watkins. But then it has never been the Watkins way to take the easy route. He has been to non-league and back. He played in the middle of midfield and at left wing-back in his younger days at Exeter. He spent his first year at Brentford on the wing because Neal Maupay was the star striker.

His first appearance in professional football was against Hartlepool. His next could be against Spain. His last goal in League Two was against Carlisle, his last against anyone knocked the Netherlands out of Euro 2024. And after coming 17th in the Conference South with Weston-super-Mare, he could become a champion of Europe on Sunday.