Ollie Watkins embraced by family and friends after scoring England's late winner

Ollie Watkins embraced his family and friends following his stunning late goal which fired England into the final of Euro 2024.

Watkins struck at the death to send England to their second successive European Championship final as Gareth Southgate’s side dug deep to see off the Netherlands on Wednesday (10 July).

Harry Kane’s spot-kick cancelled out a superb Xavi Simons opener before Watkins stepped off the bench and wrote his name into the history books by sealing a 2-1 triumph in the 90th minute.

Watkins, 28, celebrated his goal after the match as he joined his family and friends in the stands.