England legends send messages to Sven-Göran Eriksson after terminal cancer diagnosis

England legends sent former manager Sven-Goran Eriksson touching messages after he revealed his cancer diagnosis.

The veteran football manager, 76, revealed in January he had “at best a year” to live after being diagnosed with terminal pancreatic cancer.

During an interview with Channel 4 at his home in Sweden, Eriksson was shown video messages from a number of his former stars.

Players including Joe Cole, Steven Gerrard, Paul Scholes and Michael Owen all wished him well.

“Fantastic,” an emotional Eriksson responded, thanking commentator Steve Bower for showing him the videos.