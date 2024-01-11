Sven-Goran Eriksson has ‘at best a year left to live’ after terminal cancer diagnosis

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sven-Goran Eriksson has revealed he has “at best a year left to live” after being diagnosed with terminal cancer.

The former England manager told Swedish radio station P1: “Everyone understands that I have an illness that is not good. Everyone guesses it’s cancer and it is. But I have to fight as long as I can. [I have] maybe at best a year, at worst a little less, or at best maybe even longer. You can’t be absolutely sure. It is better not to think about it.”

Eriksson collapsed while on a 5km last year, which prompted doctors to investigate. They told the 75-year-old he had suffered a stroke, and subsequently discovered cancer.

Eriksson had been working as a sporting director for Swedish side Karlstad and stepped back from his role.

He said he is trying to maintain a positive mindset. “You can trick your brain. See the positive in things, don’t wallow in adversity, because this is the biggest adversity of course, but make something good out of it.”

Eriksson’s long management career took in Swedish side Gothenburg, Portuguese giants Benfica, a host of Italian clubs including Roma and their city rivals Lazio, as well as Premier League sides Manchester City and Leicester. He also coached Mexico, Ivory Coast and the Philippines, but is most famous in Britain for taking charge of England’s golden generation.

more to follow...