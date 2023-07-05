Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Manchester United have made their first move in the transfer market this summer by capturing Mason Mount from Chelsea, with more certain to follow.

Erik ten Hag is somewhat restrained by the fact the club takeover is dragging on, but additions will be made with a No.9, a new goalkeeper and potentially a defensive addition all reported to be on the wishlist in the next two months.

To generate the necessary funds, player sales are required, but offers for players such as Scott McTominay, Anthony Martial and Harry Maguire have so far been limited.

United finished in the top four and reached two cup finals last season, a big improvement on their competitiveness in previous campaigns - but more is still required to challenge at the very top.

Here’s the latest news and updates concerning any transfers to and from Old Trafford:

Mason Mount

United have their man: Mason Mount has signed in a deal reportedly worth £55 million, with a further £5m to come in add-ons.

Having recorded a message to Chelsea fans on Tuesday evening, Mount was unveiled as a United player on Wednesday morning, signing until 2028 with the option of a sixth year.

“Everyone can see that the club has made big steps forward under Erik ten Hag. Having met with the manager and discussed his plans, I couldn’t be more excited for the seasons ahead, and am ready for the hard work expected here,” Mount said upon signing.

“It’s never easy leaving the club where you grew up, but Manchester United will provide an exciting new challenge for the next phase of my career. Having competed against them, I know just how strong a squad it is that I’m joining, and I can’t wait to be part of this group’s drive to win major trophies.”

The agreement with Chelsea came after three earlier bids were rejected last week.

Andre Onana

A new incoming goalkeeper remains almost certain, though the name is not.

Inter Milan’s Champions League final goalkeeper Andre Onana is currently top prospect according to the latest reports, with the Evening Standard suggesting an opening bid has been made - but which falls short of Inter’s requirements.

A £39m offer is more than £10m shy of the Serie A club’s asking price, but United have FFP concerns to deal with amid the wait to offload some stars of their own.

Meanwhile, their hand is not strengthened in negotiations for a new No.1 while David de Gea remains in limbo - no new deal agreed, out of contract and previously on enormous wages well in excess of £350,000 a week.

Rasmus Hojlund

United remain seeking a new No.9 to fit Ten Hag’s plan, though little movement has been achieved. Both Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen have long been linked with the club, but it appears the desire and ability to acquire either of these two quality strikers has rapidly diminished within the United camp. However, Rasmus Hojlund remains a consistent name in United’s transfer rumors.

According to reports from the Daily Mail, the 20-year-old Hojlund is eager to join, but the clubs seem to be far apart when it comes to agreeing on a transfer fee. Last month, Hojlund’s club, Atalanta, reportedly valued the Danish striker at £86m, a figure that United will not even come close to matching. It is further reported that United is preparing a second bid of £40m, having seen a £30m offer rejected.

Justin Bijlow

Manchester United have reportedly approached Dutch club Feyenoord regarding their number 1 goalkeeper, Justin Bijlow. The 25-year-old Dutchman possesses many of the qualities that Ten Hag has been searching for in a goalkeeper, particularly his ability to play out from the back.

While the club still considers Andre Onana of Inter Milan as its top priority, financial constraints make Bijlow a more affordable option until the club can generate some sales. However, The Athletic’s sources in the Netherlands have indicated that Feyenoord is highly reluctant to sell their goalkeeper, with no reported fee being mentioned.

Goncalo Ramos

Erik ten Hag is also prioritising signing a centre forward in this window. A rumoured name for this position is Benfica star Goncalo Ramos. Local Portuguese outlet Correio da Manha says that Benfica president Rui Costa believes United are willing to match Ramos’ release clause but face competition from Paris Saint-Germain over his signature. Costa has reportedly already turned down an offer of €50 million plus €10m in add-ons from an unnamed club for Ramos though this is unlikely to be United. Benfica want at least €80m for the 22-year-old with his release clause thought to be in the region of €100m.

David De Gea

Manchester United are set to continue contract discussions with David de Gea as his current deal runs out. The goalkeeper is out of contract on Saturday and has been named on United’s released list while talks over a new deal continue. It is understood the Spaniard and United are considering their options with a heavy pay cut expected if the 32-year-old is to remain at Old Trafford. Erik ten Hag has publicly backed De Gea but says he cannot guarantee that he will be No. 1 next season even if he does remain at the club.