Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Manchester United aim to build upon a successful first season under Erik Ten Hag, which culminated in the club winning its first trophy since 2017. The recent acquisition of Mason Mount from Chelsea fills a significant need in the squad, but United is still looking to make further additions.

However, with Mount’s reported transfer fee of £55 million, plus an additional £5 million in add-ons, the club is left with a reported £60 million remaining in its transfer budget. This amount falls far short of the number needed to pursue Ten Hag’s ambitious goals of signing a star number 9 and goalkeeper.

To generate the necessary funds, player sales are required, but offers for players such as Scott McTominay, Martial, and Maguire have been limited. Nonetheless, Sky reports that Ten Hag believes the club believes it can sell Fred to Fulham for £15 million which could be a big addition to the clubs budget.

While big transfer rumours have been discussed all summer, considering the current state of affairs, Ten Hag might be facing the 2023-2024 season with less improvement than anticipated just a few weeks ago.

Here’s the latest news and updates concerning any transfers to and from Old Trafford:

Mason Mount

Manchester United’s big summer target is having a medical on Monday, reports the Manchester Evening News.

The Red Devils reached an agreement with Chelsea to sign Mason Mount in a deal worth a reported £60m according to The Athletic. That came after three bids (up to £55m) were rejected last week. It was believed that the club would not be moving above their third offer but a deal has been struck for an initial fee of £55m plus £5m in difficult add-ons. Mount has been given permission to undergo a medical and finalise personal terms, with the clubs set to put the finishing touches to paperwork in good time. He will sign a contract until 2028 at Old Trafford with the option for a further year.

Rasmus Hojlund

Manchester United are constantly seeking a new number 9 to fit Ten Hag’s plan, but with a shrinking budget, little success has been achieved. Although Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen have long been linked with the club, the desire and ability to acquire either of these two quality strikers has rapidly diminished within the United camp. However, Rasmus Hojlund remains a consistent name in United’s transfer rumors.

According to reports from the Daily Mail, the 20-year-old Højlund is reportedly eager to join United, but the clubs seem to be far apart when it comes to agreeing on a transfer fee. Last month, Hojlund’s club, Atalanta of the Serie A, reportedly valued the Danish striker at £86m, a figure that United have stated they will not even come close to matching. It is further reported that United is preparing a second bid of £40m with an earlier bid of £30m being rejected.

Justin Bijlow

Manchester United have reportedly approached Dutch club Feyenoord regarding their number 1 goalkeeper, Justin Bijlow. The 25-year-old Dutchman possesses many of the qualities that Ten Hag has been searching for in a goalkeeper, particularly his ability to play out from the back.

While the club still considers Andre Onana of Inter Milan as its top priority, financial constraints make Bijlow a more affordable option until the club can generate some sales. However, The Athletic’s sources in the Netherlands have indicated that Feyenoord is highly reluctant to sell their goalkeeper, with no reported fee being mentioned.

Goncalo Ramos

Erik ten Hag is also prioritising signing a centre forward in this window. A rumoured name for this position is Benfica star Goncalo Ramos. Local Portuguese outlet Correio da Manha says that Benfica president Rui Costa believes United are willing to match Ramos’ release clause but face competition from Paris Saint-Germain over his signature. Costa has reportedly already turned down an offer of €50 million plus €10m in add-ons from an unnamed club for Ramos though this is unlikely to be United. Benfica want at least €80m for the 22-year-old with his release clause thought to be in the region of €100m.

David De Gea

Manchester United are set to continue contract discussions with David de Gea as his current deal runs out. The goalkeeper is out of contract on Saturday and has been named on United’s released list while talks over a new deal continue. It is understood the Spaniard and United are considering their options with a heavy pay cut expected if the 32-year-old is to remain at Old Trafford. Erik ten Hag has publicly backed De Gea but says he cannot guarantee that he will be No. 1 next season even if he does remain at the club.

Andre Onana

With a deal for De Gea still yet to be agreed, Manchester United look set to dip into the transfer market as they look for their first-choice keeper to start the season. According to Gianluca Di Marzio, that man could be Inter’s Andre Onana with United set to submit their first official offer in the coming days. The Serie A club are reportedly willing to accept a bid of £50m for the Cameroonian international who they signed from Ajax last summer.

Mason Greenwood

Greenwood has not played for, or trained with Manchester United since January 22, 2022 due being charged with attempted rape, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour and assault. Greater Manchester Police announced on February 2, 2023 that Greenwood “no longer faces criminal proceedings” and the Crown Prosecution Service dropped all charges against him. United have since been conducting their own process as they “determine the next steps” for the 21-year-old’s future. They have spent five months debating how to proceed without minimal backlash and according to the Manchester Evening News they hope settle on an outcome before the next season begins. Greenwood is contracted to United until 2025 and the club are leaning towards loaning him out this summer with Erik ten Hag against selling the forward who he believes could be useful addition as a striker. Greenwood was recently photographed training individually which hints towards a return to football.