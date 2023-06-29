Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Manchester United are hoping to build on an impressive debut season for manager Erik ten Hag which saw them finish third in the Premier League and claim their first silverware since 2017 after a triumph in the Carabao Cup.

The Red Devils also reached the final of the FA Cup but were beaten by local rivals Manchester City who equalled United’s 1998/99 record of winning the treble.

Ten Hag is now looking to rebuild this summer in order to better challenge for the league title as well as forming a squad worthy of competing in the Champions League.

Here’s the latest news and updates concerning any transfers to and from Old Trafford:

Mason Mount

The Chelsea midfielder is United’s main focus as they have been searching for a midfielder since the start of the summer. United have already bid £55m for Mount with that offer still on the table though it has not yet been accepted by the Blues. United are expected to re-iterate their desire to sign the England international but will confirm once again they are not willing to increase their £55m offer despite Chelsea wanting a higher amount. Negotiating on the structure of the deal has not been ruled out but it is believed United feel the price is fair and realistic for a player who is into the final year of his contract and who wants to move to Old Trafford.

Goncalo Ramos

Erik ten Hag is also prioritising signing a centre forward in this window. A rumoured name for this position is Benfica star Goncalo Ramos. Local Portuguese outlet Correio da Manha says that Benfica president Rui Costa believes United are willing to match Ramos’ release clause but face competition from Paris Saint-Germain over his signature. Costa has reportedly already turned down an offer of €50 million plus €10m in add-ons from an unnamed club for Ramos though this is unlikely to be United. Benfica want at least €80m for the 22-year-old with his release clause thought to be in the region of €100m.

Moises Caicedo

With negotiations over Mason Mount’s transfer stalling, United are preparing a formal approach for Brighton’s Moises Caicedo though no official bid has been made yet. Caicedo was a star performer for Brighton last year leading to a £70m bid by Arsenal in January which was rejected. 90min suggest Brighton will demand £100m if they are to sell Caicedo this summer as they feel he is at a similar level to Declan Rice, who is set to move to Arsenal for a deal worth £105m. In January 2021 United pulled back on their interest in Caicedo when he was still playing for Ecuadorian side Independiente del Valle as a 19-year-old and days later he agreed to join Brighton.

David De Gea

No. 1 goalkeeper David De Gea is out of contract on Saturday and has been named on United’s released list while talks over a new deal continue. It is understood the Spaniard and United are considering their options with a heavy pay cut expected if the 32-year-old is to remain at Old Trafford. Erik ten Hag has publicly backed De Gea but says he cannot guarantee that he will be No. 1 next season even if he does remain at the club.

Mason Greenwood

Greenwood has not played for, or trained with Manchester United since January 22, 2022 due being charged with attempted rape, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour and assault. Greater Manchester Police announced on February 2, 2023 that Greenwood “no longer faces criminal proceedings” and the Crown Prosecution Service dropped all charges against him. United have since been conducting their own process as they “determine the next steps” for the 21-year-old’s future. They have spent five months debating how to proceed without minimal backlash and according to the Manchester Evening News they hope settle on an outcome before the next season begins. Greenwood is contracted to United until 2025 and the club are leaning towards loaning him out this summer with Erik ten Hag against selling the forward who he believes could be useful addition as a striker. Greenwood was recently photographed training individually which hints towards a return to football.