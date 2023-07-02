Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Manchester United are hoping to build on an impressive debut season for manager Erik ten Hag which saw them finish third in the Premier League and claim their first silverware since 2017 after a triumph in the Carabao Cup.

The Red Devils also reached the final of the FA Cup but were beaten by local rivals Manchester City who equalled United’s 1998/99 record of winning the treble.

Ten Hag is now looking to rebuild this summer in order to better challenge for the league title as well as forming a squad worthy of competing in the Champions League.

Here’s the latest news and updates concerning any transfers to and from Old Trafford:

Mason Mount

Manchester United have reached an agreement with Chelsea to sign Mason Mount in a deal worth a reported £60m according to The Athletic. The Red Devils had made Mount their main focus after three bids (up to £55m) were rejected last week. It was believed that the club would not be moving above their third offer but a deal has been struck for an initial fee of £55m plus £5m in difficult add-ons. Mount has been given permission to undergo a medical and finalise personal terms, with the clubs set to put the finishing touches to paperwork in good time. He will sign a contract until 2028 at Old Trafford with the option for a further year.

Goncalo Ramos

Erik ten Hag is also prioritising signing a centre forward in this window. A rumoured name for this position is Benfica star Goncalo Ramos. Local Portuguese outlet Correio da Manha says that Benfica president Rui Costa believes United are willing to match Ramos’ release clause but face competition from Paris Saint-Germain over his signature. Costa has reportedly already turned down an offer of €50 million plus €10m in add-ons from an unnamed club for Ramos though this is unlikely to be United. Benfica want at least €80m for the 22-year-old with his release clause thought to be in the region of €100m.

David De Gea

Manchester United are set to continue contract discussions with David de Gea as his current deal runs out. The goalkeeper is out of contract on Saturday and has been named on United’s released list while talks over a new deal continue. It is understood the Spaniard and United are considering their options with a heavy pay cut expected if the 32-year-old is to remain at Old Trafford. Erik ten Hag has publicly backed De Gea but says he cannot guarantee that he will be No. 1 next season even if he does remain at the club.

Andre Onana

With a deal for De Gea still yet to be agreed, Manchester United look set to dip into the transfer market as they look for their first-choice keeper to start the season. According to Gianluca Di Marzio, that man could be Inter’s Andre Onana with United set to submit their first official offer in the coming days. The Serie A club are reportedly willing to accept a bid of £50m for the Cameroonian international who they signed from Ajax last summer.

Mason Greenwood

Greenwood has not played for, or trained with Manchester United since January 22, 2022 due being charged with attempted rape, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour and assault. Greater Manchester Police announced on February 2, 2023 that Greenwood “no longer faces criminal proceedings” and the Crown Prosecution Service dropped all charges against him. United have since been conducting their own process as they “determine the next steps” for the 21-year-old’s future. They have spent five months debating how to proceed without minimal backlash and according to the Manchester Evening News they hope settle on an outcome before the next season begins. Greenwood is contracted to United until 2025 and the club are leaning towards loaning him out this summer with Erik ten Hag against selling the forward who he believes could be useful addition as a striker. Greenwood was recently photographed training individually which hints towards a return to football.